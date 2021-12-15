Britney Spears: «The separation from Justin Timberlake? I closed in on myself “

It was the year 2003 and Britney Spears, barely 22, was suffering from separation from Justin Timberlake, her fiancé for approx three years. She had isolated herself, sipped her words, and yet one day – a bit suddenly – appeared on tv, on ABC, to the microphones of the journalist Diane Sawyer: an interview that – reveals the pop star today – was forcibly agreed by father, who that morning showed up at his daughter’s house with three men.

«My manager put that woman in my living room e forced me to talk to him», Wrote Britney in a social post, which was then immediately removed. “She wanted to make me feel guilty, started asking me if I had a problem with it shopping, a kind of addiction, and has even managed to make me cry. Despite having lived for a year locked in my apartment, without talking to anyone, she kept telling me that I was wrong“.

“I was a child at the time, so many things I didn’t understand them: today it would surely be differentAdded Britney, who at that time was precisely closed in on itself, processing the pain from the breakup with Timberlake: “A real shock, I never managed to share that moment, I didn’t feel like it ». On the other hand there was between the two a great feeling, so much so that he recently – 19 years after the separation – he apologized.

“I understand I have exploited a system forgiving the misogyny and I am deeply sorry for the times when my actions have hurt and contributed to the problemSaid Justin last February, whom he had been accused of sexism after the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears. Today, that’s her she broke free from the yoke of conservatorship paternal, there are even those who dream a duet among ex-boyfriends.

If there ever was one new cooperation, however, it will hardly be linked to one live series: «With great honesty, after mine first three tours everything has changed, the pace at which I was living I did not like it. I don’t think I want to do it again, ”Britney concluded. “I’m serious, I really hated it“.