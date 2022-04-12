Britney Spears: the singer announces that she is pregnant with her third child

Surprise ! Britney Spears announced on Monday April 11 through a post on her Instagram account that she was pregnant. This is the third pregnancy of the interpreter of Toxic who is 40 years old.

This is unexpected news that will not fail to delight fans of the American star. Britney Spears, 40, announced through her Instagram account to be pregnant with her third child. If we believe the publication of the latter, the announcement of her pregnancy also made her the effect of a shock. “I lost so much weight to make my trip to Maui only to gain it back… I thought : ‘Damn…what happened to my stomach???’. It is thanks to her husband, Sam Asghari, that the latter would have understood the news. “my husband said ‘No you’re pregnant silly‘” adds the interpreter of One more timeplayful.

The one who has just emancipated herself from her father’s guardianship seems to be flying on cloud nine despite the bad memories she has of her previous pregnancies. “It’s hard because when I was pregnant, I had perinatal depression…have to say it’s absolutely awful… women didn’t talk about it back then” concedes the star and laments: “Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her… but now women are talking about it every day” rejoices Britney Spears.

‘Brit’ fans rejoicing

Britney Spears intends to stay positive and promises to do yoga every day. The announcement of the pregnancy of the former idol of young people did not fail to react on social networks. Very quickly, Internet users were moved and congratulated the pretty forties: “Baby one more time“, “Congratulations, “Oh my god, for real?”, “I’m so excited for you“, “I cry tears of joy for you! Take it easy okay” can we read among the thousands of comments. Messages that should delight the ex of Justin Timberlake.