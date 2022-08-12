Britney Spears: the star begs for privacy after the shocking revelations of her ex, Kevin Federline

After claiming that Sean Preston and Jayden James refused to see Britney Spears, Kévin Ferderline pushed the public settling of scores to the chagrin of the star, who demands respect.

Times are tough for Britney Spears, she who thought she was done after the lifting of her guardianship, finally being able to find her personal and professional life in peace is again attacked by the father of her children Kevin Ferderline who said in an interview with the Daily Mail last week that they no longer wanted to see their mother, even going so far as to publish videos. It’s too much for Britney.

Britney Spears: heartbroken she demands more privacy in her relationship with her children

In a post she posted on her Instagram account before deleting it,Britney Spears spoke of the complex relationship she has with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, aged 16 and 15 respectively. “I know teenagers are just hard to deal with at this age…but GO ON, there’s being rude and then there’s being HATE…they were visiting me, walking in the door, going straight to their room and locked the door!!! had written the star I wonder why come to visit me if they don’t even visit me!!! But I never said that because I have to be nice” As reported by People, the interpreter of Toxic concluded his Instagram post by writing: “It breaks my heart because it seems to me that nowadays cruelty actually wins, although it’s not about winning or losing!!! But I can’t understand how I dedicated 20 years of my life to these kids… it was all about them!!!”

Since then, things have continued to escalate, especially when Wednesday, August 10, Kevin Ferderline has decided to publish four videos, where we see Britney Spears arguing with her two sons. In the caption, he indicated according to People “that he and the boys decided ‘as a family’ to share the clips and that ‘the lies had to stop’. The response was quick, since the next day, Matthew Rosengart, lawyer for Britney Spears responded in the columns of People “Britney has been a loyal supporter of her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, but he has also undermined her own children, whose privacy he should protect.” before adding “We are working with Instagram to make sure Mr. Federline follows his rules and we are exploring all appropriate remedies against him. In the meantime, as Britney herself has poignantly said, everything that happens between her and her boys should be kept private. We urge Mr. Federline to act with some grace and decency and to stop discussing private matters publicly, which benefits no one.” Will the message get through?