Britney Spears: the star soon to be back with… Elton John!

The great musical return of Britney Spears becomes concrete: a collaboration between the singer and the British superstar Elton John is preparing and the fans do not hide their impatience.

Britney Spears cultivates his sense of teasing: for his return to the music scene, after the lifting of his guardianship by the American justice system, the pop star offers himself a return commensurate with his notoriety. A collaboration with Elton John, which itself enjoys unparalleled success with the public. Here is a comeback that takes your breath away!

Elton John posted a teaser photo of this collaboration on Instagram

Since the lifting of her conservatorship, we see more often Britney Spears in undress or even undressed on her Instagram account, which for a time worried her fans and took her away from her children, according to her ex, Kévin Federline. Married to Sam Asghari for several weeks in the presence of Madonna, Donatella Versace or even Drew Barrymoreafter an unfortunate miscarriage, the star gradually regains control of her life and notably takes back her career in hand. With “Hold me closer”, Britney signs a masterful return by resuming with Elton John, a title from the Rocket Man himself, “Tiny Dancer” released in 1971. The record company Interscop Records, which will produce the title between the two stars, announced the news on Monday August 8, according to The Mirror. before Sir Elton also publishes a snapshot on his Instagram account, in the form of a teaser symbolizing their collaboration by the rose – representing Britney Spears – and the rocket, representing him, in reference to his emblematic song “Rocket Man”, precisely.

This collaboration comes as Britney Spears has not given interviews for many years, and his last appearance on stage was in 2018. On his side, Elton John has just completed a world tour, which had been interrupted due to the health crisis. When this information was announced, fans could barely contain their joy. “AHHH BRITNEY IS COMING”, wrote one of them in comments, “Britney is back!!” clapped for a second while another added: “OH MY GOD QUEEN BRITNEY IS BACK”. We understand them, since Britney has been on a musical “break” for almost 4 years, after having led a “Piece of Me” residency in Las Vegas between 2014 and 2017. No release date for this title has yet been revealed, but more information should be released this week on the musical collaboration for the end of 2022.