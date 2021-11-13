Britney Spears, the threats of the father and the emotion for their birthday

Britney Spears wanted to dedicate a truly moving thought to her two beloved children on the occasion of their recent birthdays.

The 39-year-old pop princess is the mother of Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, both had with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

On Instagram (where she has just returned, ed), the singer of ‘… Baby One More Time’ confessed to fans that she had cried for two days after realizing that her little ones have now grown up.

READ ALSO => Britney Spears surprises again with an unexpected farewell: why did she do it?

Britney also revealed that she was forced to ask Sean and Jayden for permission to use their photo in the Instagram tribute, explaining that both are “incredibly reserved”, despite their mom being one of the biggest stars on the planet.

“It’s fantastic to see them with the dress”: Britney’s emotion

“Last week my boys celebrated their birthdays (Jayden on September 12, Sean on 14, ed), they are growing and they want to do their thing, ”said Britney, who later revealed that she was moved to see them go to a dance.

“It’s crazy to see them in a dress – she told the Mirror – E the girls get ready because my boys are so beautiful, ”joked the famous singer.

READ ALSO => Britney Spears, important news arrives: will she finally be free (for real)?

“They are both extremely talented and I’m really lucky to have these two little men in my life ”, concluded the artist.

After the divorce, the father had obtained physical and legal custody by Sean and Hayden. Later, Britney Spears was granted visiting rights.

Although their mom is very famous, Sean and Jayden have a life identical to that of many “ordinary” kids. They love to skateboard, play the piano and do normal household chores, such as wash the dishes and take out the trash.

“He will take my children away”: meanwhile, new accusations against the father emerge

Meanwhile, the British tabloids are relaunching new details regarding some phone calls between Britney Spears and her lawyer regarding child custody.

These are phone calls that can be heard in a new documentary to be released on ‘Netflix’ next week, entitled ‘Britney Vs Spears’.

These are words from 2009, when the children (Sean Prestone and Jayden James) are respectively three and two years old: at that moment Spears and her ex-husband (the dancer Kevin Federline) had shared custody.

“I called you earlier. I call again because I just wanted to point out that, during the process of eliminating his guardianship (which began in 2008, ed), that my father has threatened me several times that he will take my children away. I just want to make sure that everything is going to be okay with the trial and that you guys are taking care of everything, that things will stay the same as far as my custody time is concerned. That’s it, hello “: Spears said that – just that year – will see child custody time reduced by 30%.

Federline’s attorney will then declare that it was “what Kevin believes is in the interest of the children.”

New details emerge regarding the legal battle for custody of the children – with the pop star’s father not appearing to have acted in his daughter’s interest, quite the contrary.

And who knows what else will emerge, with the release of the documentary scheduled for next Wednesday.

(Article published on 22 September 2021 by Roberto Naccarella, revised and republished on 23 September 2021 by RDV)