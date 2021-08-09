News

Britney Spears, the viral video on the notes of Toxic

The post immediately conquered the public so much that it currently counts over 1,400,000 likes on Instagram

A song that marked the history of music by delivering a victory to the Grammy Awards in the category Best Dance Recording to the Princess of Pop. It is January 13, 2004 when Britney Spears (PHOTO) releases the second excerpt from the fourth studio album In the Zone, the rest is history.

Britney Spears, the post on Instagram

After Framing Britney Spears, new documentary about Britney is coming

In the past few hours the voice of Gimme More he amused the fans by sharing a post that immediately went viral on social media. The movie features the pop star and his sweetheart Sam Asghari, in the background the first notes of the iconic song that boasts more than half a billion views on YouTube. The two short videos were shared on the Instagram profile of the singer who counts over twenty-eight million followers who follow his life every day.

Within a short time the videos got more than 1,400,000 likes amusing the fans who commented with numerous messages. The post was shared on the occasion of the twenty-seventh birthday of the model and personal trainer, this is the caption: “Happy birthday to the man who always makes me laugh! Who did it better?”

Toxic, the success of the single

Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

More than seventeen years after its release, Toxic it is still one of the most loved songs of all time thanks to a success that has made it a real cult of pop music.

Britney Spears’ single, class of 1981, has climbed the charts around the world also winning numerous awards, iconic the official music video Which begins with a sequence inside an airplane.

