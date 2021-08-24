Britney Spears: the whole truth about the legal battle against her father

The battle of Britney Spears. But a step towards freedom the pop star did. Britney, in fact, has requested that the court documents concerning her affair be made public. Against the advice of the father-master who would like them sealed. But why is he doing all this? Britney Spears no longer wants her father to have her legal and financial protection. And she also wants to choose for herself who manages her assets. Strengthened by a newfound health. And of the support of the #freebritney movement, which continues to proselytize. Britney Spears wants to take back her life, in short. And its heritage.

A 12-year protection

It’s been 12 years that James Spears, Britney’s dad, is the legal and financial guardian of his daughter by order of a Los Angeles court. That is, Britney cannot make legal decisions or decisions about her work without the approval of her father and lawyer Andrew M. Wallet, both appointed by a judge. After the nervous breakdown that the singer had in front of everyone one night in 2008.

Because the fans are against James Spears

The #freebritney movement is against the pop star’s father because it accuses him of taking advantage of his daughter’s money. Whose assets are valued at over 60 million euros. According to an investigation conducted by New York Times, James Spears has an annual salary of 110 thousand euros. To which is added one and a half percent of the gross revenues from concerts and merchandising linked to the singer’s musical activity.

Britney Spears’ first rebellion

The first time Britney Spears tried to withdraw from paternal authority was in 2019. When James asked the judge to suspend her role as legal guardian following serious health problems. The court, at the end of the year, thus chose the lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III (Wallet resigned in March) and manager Jodi Montgomery to look after the interests of the pop star.

In conjunction with the birth of the #freebritney movement, Britney Spears herself began asking to be able to become her own boss again. But without much success. At least until now. Also because James Spears is once again involved in the decisions concerning his daughter.

The health of Britney Spears

While no one knows exactly what the terms of legal protection say, there is no doubt that the part about Britney Spears’ mental health is at the center of every decision. And the voices in recent years have never been lacking. Like those who argue that the last-minute cancellation of the second residency in Las Vegas in 2019 was caused by the singer’s refusal to continue taking her medicines. Enough to cause hospitalization in a specialized facility for 30 days. News never confirmed or denied by the Spears team.

The August hearing

In August 2020, Britney Spears requested a hearing with the judge to remove her father’s guardianship. According to reports Variety, Britney Spears is «strongly opposed“To have his father back”as legal guardian of his person and his finances“. He therefore requested that the protection be passed into the hands of ‘a qualified company. Namely the Bessemer Trust Company, which would control Spears’ finances, but also its health and music career decisions. For the moment, however, the judge, after the strong protests of the parent, has extended the role of James Spears until February 2021.

Britney Spears’ first win

A small victory, however, Britney got it. In fact, she managed to get her younger sister named Jamie Lynn Spears fiduciary of the SJB Revocable Trust, created in 2004 to protect the financial future of Britney’s two children in case something happens to her.

The support of the boyfriend

The singer’s chances of returning to being completely autonomous are increasing day by day. Also thanks to the support of the mother, who asked the court to be made aware of what is being done with her daughter’s money. And of the man next to her. Because since when he’s been with Sam Asghari, it seems that Britney Spears has found some stability. The couple have been together since 2017. After meeting in 2016 on the set of the Slumber Party video clip. Since then Sam has always been a support for Britney, discreet and never intrusive. Except when he stands as his defender. As it happened a few days ago on Instagram, after yet another free attack on the star. “I remind you that Instagram installed that button 10 years ago that makes you stop following an account …”, he replied to a pseudo fan who had defined Britney as “scary”.

