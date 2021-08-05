Britney Spears, the yellow of the disappeared millions: lawyers investigate

According to the pop star’s lawyer, several million dollars would have disappeared from Britney Spears’ account: “She has much less money than colleagues who have sold less.”

From an absolute icon of the nineties to a second part of a career made of ups and downs. Britney Spears in the golden years, a symbol was really. That of a passing generation, straddling the old dance and the new pop fashion, between the beginnings of the first mobile phones and the mass network and the desire for rebellion that the possibilities of contemporary society brought with them. from Baby one more time, in 1999, to In the Zone (with the famous Toxic), from 2003, Britney Spears took the musical baton of those years there, before the times gave way to new musical currents.

Between crisis and shooting, the pop star’s career remains at the top level. The latest news in order of time, however, does not concern either albums or new singles coming soon. To rise to prominence, in fact, is an alleged shortfall from his current account. And far from a secondary figure since, apparently, something like “several million” dollars would have disappeared. For now there is no news of it and it is not even clear how they would have disappeared.

Britney Spears, millions disappeared from assets: what lawyers say

The only thing certain, for now, is that whoever was to make them disappear could risk jail time. However, at the moment it remains a real yellow. In the last few days, his new lawyer had made it known that he had asked the judge to remove her father Jamie from the role of Britney’s guardian, as ordered by the magistrates after his resignation (in February 2008) from the psychiatric ward of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. The pop star’s lawyer explained that he had also arranged a series of checks on Britney’s financial situation since, in recent years, some millions of dollars would have disappeared.

The task of investigating was entrusted to accountants. As reported by The Sun, “Britney Spears has earned millions that her lawyer believes have not been accounted for and the pop star does not know where they ended up. The father’s lawyers could not answer these questions“. The goal is therefore to understand what happened to them (if they actually disappeared) those millions not better quantified. Surely, the lawyers pointed out, the guardian nor his collaborators can use the account of the protected. According to calculations, in the bank would have 57 million dollars. That is “far fewer than less famous colleagues who have sold fewer albums and tickets than her“.