Britney Spears, tough outburst on social media: “They follow me everywhere”

Freed from the legal protection of her father after the judge’s decision, Britney Spears is unleashed on social media: “I live in fear of making a mistake”.

Free again, finally, after years of legal battles to get her freedom back, Britney Spears spoke very openly on social media, explaining that now the fear of making a mistake. For several years the most famous pop star in the world had been under the legal guardianship of his father Jamie Spears, who was in full control of his finances, his job, and even many fundamental aspects of his private life.

Last September 29, after years of grueling legal battles, the judge Brenda Penny removed his father from his post as guardian, giving Britney back her longed-for freedom. Now she is free to make decisions both on her career and on her private life, so much so that, very recently after the sentence, she is officially engaged to longtime partner Sam Asghari. On Instagram, however, the singer revealed that things are not quite as quiet as she hoped. In particular, his message speaks of paparazzi who keep harassing her repeatedly, and the pressures he feels in this period.

Britney Spears’ social outburst

Pop star beloved by millions of fans around the world, todayBritney Spears is finally free. After her father’s conservatorship is over, the singer is now afraid of making any choice, for fear of making one wrong move. His words are very strong: “I’ll be honest. I waited a long time to free myself from the situation I was in“He started on social media,”but now that I am free, I am afraid of doing anything because I am afraid of making mistakes.“

“There are still many things that scare me”Wrote the singer of Toxic, speaking openly to his many fans. One of the things he fears most is the persistent presence of paparazzi wherever she goes. “When I drive they run through the trees or in the middle of the road“Writes the pop star,”it’s disturbing“. It almost seems to her that they are lurking there waiting for her to do something crazy. “And I live in fear of doing something wrong“.