Britney Spears turns to court: “I don’t want my father as a guardian anymore”

Britney Spears has asked a court not to return her father Jamie to the role of guardian, which has given him control over many aspects of his life and career. The BBC website reports.

Jamie Spears has been the legal guardian of his daughter for 12 years, a position he was assigned due to concerns about the pop star’s mental health. The man temporarily stepped away from his daughter’s personal affairs supervisor role in 2019, citing her health concerns.

Many Spears fans believe the singer was forced into the deal, and they recently campaigned to the #FreeBritney hashtag in an attempt to draw attention to the affair and ‘free’ their sweetheart from her father’s tutelage. . Now, according to a court document filed with the California Superior Court in Los Angeles, “Britney is strongly opposed to James returning as her person’s guardian.” The document explains that the singer was initially in favor of the role assigned to her father, who “saved her from a collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals and financial ruin” and made her “able to regain her position. of world-class performers “. However, Britney now wants her manager Jodi Montgomery, who took over from her father during his absence, to become her permanent replacement once guardianship is restored again, which is after August 22.

