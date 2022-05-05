Britney Spears unrecognizable: this photo of her teenager accompanied by a heartbreaking message

Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Britney Spears shared on Instagram a snapshot taken when she was a teenager. In legend, the singer spoke of her relationship to her physique when her father told her for a long time that she was not pretty enough.

Since the end of her guardianship, Britney Spears has finally regained control of her life. While she recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and is pregnant with her third child, she’s been through a darker time. On Instagram, it was by sharing a snapshot taken when she was a teenager that the singer wanted to confide in her fans. In the caption, she wrote: “13 was the age when I felt quite pretty… I think my rebellious days were due to the fact that I always had to be perfect and pretty… Then I went to the extreme and got wild and naughty… But in those rebellious days, honestly, I still felt very sexy!!! One thing guardianship did to me… And one of the things that hurt me the most… I was always told that I was fat and never good enough!!!“

Angry, Britney Spears revealed: “My dad always made me feel like I had to try…Try…Try!!! Verry much !!! He ruined the deep seed of my existence… The seed that made me feel beautiful like I was 13… My confidence… My swag… My inner dialogue… And yes, even my sex life … All completely ruined !!! He made me feel ugly… Therefore, I was!!On a more positive note, the singer added, “Believe me… Feeling pretty is a whole other world… I know that because I’ve witnessed both!!! If it makes some people uncomfortable. Well… Uncomfortable conversation is awesome!!! The moment the guardianship ended… I felt so good about myself!!! And guess what… I stopped trying so hard and yes, I entered a whole new world!!! I felt beautiful… So I was! (…) The psychological damage of my father and every fucking person who accompanied him will always be there!!!“

Britney Spears: “Happy people attract the light”

Last March, the singer had already revealed that her father found her “too big.” On Instagram, she shared:JI have never been so humiliated and embarrassed in my life during the years of my guardianship. My dad always told me that I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage was not fun… It was humiliating!!!“Assuring to be a victim of all the societal exploitation to which women are subjected, the star had explained:”JI personally believe that people can be happy whether they are skinny, old, fat, whatever… If you are happy and have good energy, you are 100% attractive!!! Happy people attract light and it’s contagious!!! God knows the secret of my success has never been related to beauty!!!“

Loading-widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news for free