Britney Spears uses Bitcoin against her father’s protection

Britney Spears allegedly used Bitcoin as a solution to steal her assets from protection of his father Jamie Spears.

After the Britney crisis of 2007/2008, the court would have opted for the conservatorship of the entire heritage of the famous millionaire singer-songwriter in the hands of the father, which therefore had full power.

Not only that, made known over the years is the controversial relationship between father and daughter that has fascinated the fans so much to give life to #FreeBritney movement, to free the world-famous artist from the instrument of legal protection entrusted to his father.

Indeed, the conservatorship is a tool of heritage protection decided by a court which provides that the management of finances passes into the hands of a neighboring adult, precisely because the rightful owner is unable to take care of it.

In general, the conservatorship formula is used for cases in which the holder is an elderly person, or a mentally disabled person who is unlikely to recover. It is an unusual instrument, considering that Britney is the female artist of only 40 years who has one of the best-selling albums of the millennium under her belt.

Therefore, in addition to legal solutions, Britney used the queen of crypto, Bitcoin precisely to get out of her father’s financial and also daily and abusive control.

Britney Spears, Bitcoin and the #FreeBritney movement

Tess Barker and Barbara Gray, the hosts of the “Toxic” podcast that investigates the controversial case of protection of Britney Spears, argue that the singer has dabbled with Bitcoin since 2014.

No official source, but BTC may have been the perfect solution against the conservatorship tool, subtracting from the latter the exclusive use of the assets that the father had for 13 years, in which he fully managed the life of his daughter.

#FreeBritney is the movement that started after Spears published her shocking testimony, claiming precisely those 13 years of abuse, not just financial.

The same Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and famous influencer of the world including crypto, expressed his support for the movement.

Free Britney – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2021

