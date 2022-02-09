Britney Spears vs Christina Aguilera: “You knew the truth and you didn’t speak”

“You knew the truth and did not speak”. Britney Spears, finally released from the “cage” of the conservatorship, now she is also free to say what she wants. The singer did not like the silence of her colleague Christina Aguilera. Questioned by reporters on the red carpet of the “Latin Grammy Awards 2021“, The voice of”Lady Marmalade”Decided not to answer the question about the colleague. “No, we won’t answer this tonight. I’m sorry, ”her assistant said to her. At this point the singer moved away from the microphones, and added: “I can’t… but I’m happy for her”.

Now free from chains or impositions, Britney has decided to send a message to Aguilera. “I love and adore everyone who has supported me. But refuse to speak when you know the truth, is tantamount to a lie. Thirteen years spent in a corrupt abusive system, but why is it such a difficult subject for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went there !!! All the supporters who spoke out and supported me thanks… Yes, I care ”. A completely different message, however, was addressed to Lady Gagawhich before the premiere of “House of Gucci“Had spent words for Britney. “You made me cry, I love you”, The singer has now written to her.

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera have known each other since 1993when they both participated in the Disney program “Mickey Mouse Show“. In those years, and up to the 2000s, the rumor of a heated rivalry between the two singers had also spread. However, in June Aguilera published a letter of support for Spears. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human being, who wants to be in control of her own destiny may not be allowed to live the life she desires. My heart is with Britney: all the closeness and love in the world must be recognized “, she had said, taking up her defense for her impatience shown towards her by her colleague towards protection. lawyer of her father. What has changed in the meantime?