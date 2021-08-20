Britney Spears wants her trusted attorney

The social worker who follows the singer has asked the court to appoint a private lawyer chosen by Britney Spears

The sad story of the legal protection confirmed by the judge on Britney Spears is enriched with a new chapter. A social worker assigned to follow the singer, Jodi Montgomery, asked the California court to to allow to the former pop queen of nominate a own lawyer to end his tutelage of his father Jamie.

Montgomery has been following the case of Britney Spears since 2019, 11 years after the institution of the guardianship, because at the time the artist was considered unable to consciously take the own decisions.

Since then, the singer has always followed the advice oflawyer appointed by the court. The latter, however, resigned on Tuesday and now Britney is without a trusted lawyer.

Britney Spears wants her attorney

Precisely for this reason the woman’s co-tutor, who is responsible for following her in her personal decisions, asked the judge that she can finally choose a lawyer that can fight to give it back full independence. “After 13 years followed by a court-appointed attorney, Ms. Spears wants to select her own lawyer,” the social worker wrote.

Meantime Jamie Spears, the father-tutor, has not spoken publicly about the tough judicial battle in recent weeks.

In a document filed in court, Britney’s mother, Lynne Spearshe asked the judge Brenda Penny to “listen to your daughter’s wishes. As a first step, he respectfully requests an ordinance granting a Britney the permit from to hire one’s legal counsel private ”, reads the document.

Everything suggests that the story is still far from the conclusion. For the moment, in fact, the legal custody of the singer remains in the hands of his father.

