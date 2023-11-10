Britney Spears wants people to stop focusing on the dramatic tales of her book: “There are amazing stories in there too”

At the end of October, singer Britney Spears shocked the world by launching her book of memories “The Woman in Me”, in which she solid revelations about his path to fame and subsequent fall; Apart from the condemnable statements about them personal life Which I had never touched before.

It is precisely these controversial stories that have made headlines in the international press and although this has generated public interest in her writings, it seems that this is not what the singer wants, since she assured that in addition to the drama There are also wonderful chapters about his life.

“There are a lot of sad and dramatic stories in my book… I’m sure some people know about it, but I know there are a lot of beautiful stories in The Woman in Me too!!! But the media doesn’t pick it up Pick it up!” !!!”, Britney wrote in an Instagram post in protest of every negative thing that was said and published in the book.

Britney Spears talks about some of the most painful parts of her life in her biography, “The Woman in Me.” Photos: Instagram, via @britneyspears

In the same way, she expressed that what was written in that book is the past and the Britney shown there is not a reflection of the woman she has become in the present, but it is still the result of all the good and unpleasant things. It’s that year.

The message was accompanied by some pictures, in which a very young Britney is seen in a wardrobe fitting, in the first picture she is seen wearing a light nightgown and in the second picture she is seen wearing a miniskirt and an open-backed white blouse Are.

The singer shared, “I remember when they wanted to see me in my pajamas for the ‘Overprotected’ video, but I said, ‘Please, it’s so cute, give me some nice clothes!!!'”

