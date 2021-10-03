Britney Spears wants to go free

If there was a version of “Who Seen It?” dedicated to pop celebrities, the story of Britney Spears would undoubtedly be the cover story. The last hearing between the singer and her father, which took place in court in Los Angeles on November 10, 2020, is yet another chapter in a surreal story of a star who is no longer able to be such for reasons that have nothing to what to do with music. Britney’s refusal to return to perform as long as her parent is her legal guardian is the emblem of a career of a nearly 40-year-old star who can no longer be free.

This denied freedom has inevitably conditioned the life and music of Britney Spears who for twelve years has been under the legal protection of her father James and, just yesterday, also of the financial group Bassement Trust strongly desired by the singer herself. A condition that cages an artist who since she was a teenager and to the sound of records has conquered a place of honor in the Olympus of world pop stars. But evidently something in Britney Spears’ career and family life has gone wrong.

Brian Rasic via Getty Images

The career of the Louisiana singer begins in the best way with leading roles right from the kindergarten plays. Her talent is evident and her participation in commercials and television programs during her childhood earned her the label of enfant prodige. His official recording debut, in 1999 at the age of eighteen, confirms and portends a bright future. The album “… Baby One More Time” gets fourteen platinum discs and sells a total of more than 30 million copies making it one of the most successful albums of all time. The record is also the best-selling female pop album ever. The single “… Baby One More Time” reaches the first place in the most important world charts: if it had been released today, it would oust even the biggest hits of 2020 from the top positions.

Frank Micelotta Archive via Getty Images

The record industry always reserves bitter surprises and confirming the success with the second album is the “mission impossible” for artists all over the world. This is not the case of Britney Spears who with “Oops! … I Did It Again”, released in 2000, won the diamond disc and a world tour that brought in a collection of 40.5 million dollars. After just two records and a global success already in her pocket, the singer also duets with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, the day before the September 11 2001 attacks at Madison Square Garden in New York on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of her solo career by Jackson. But from this moment on, the image of Britney begins to change and the aesthetic of a teenage star begins to step aside to make room for more adult, provocative and seductive tones.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

Continuing to list Britney Spears’ record hits and record takings would only result in an endless list of awards, charts and mind-boggling numbers. On the other side of the coin is a stormy private life that inevitably intersects with a spotlight-lit musical career. Between 1999 and 2002 the singer is romantically linked to Justin Timberlake, but the relationship ends in a troubled way. In 2003 she got engaged to Jason Allen Alexander with whom she married in January 2004, but the wedding was canceled only 55 hours later. It is the singer herself who claims that at the time of marriage she was unable to understand her own actions.

Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Britney Spears’ third love is American rapper and dancer Kevin Federline. The two married in 2004, but did not turn out legally until three weeks after their wedding day due to a delay in the prenup. The couple have two children: Sean and Jayden James. On November 7, 2006, Spears suddenly filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Since 2016, the singer has been in a relationship with personal trainer Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears’ short love stories are unfortunately not the only stormy aspect in the artist’s private life. In February 2007, after entering a rehabilitation center and leaving it after less than 24 hours, she shaved her hair all by herself in a Los Angeles hairdresser. The gesture, which became iconic in the singer’s career, remained in the pop culture annals of the 2000s. Loading... Advertisements

New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Thus began the negative vortex that absorbs the career and life of Britney Spears in which stays in rehabilitation clinics and mandatory health treatments follow one another. On January 3, 2008, the pop star locks herself in the bathroom of the house with her two children, refusing to return them to her ex-husband’s legal representatives. The singer is then transported by ambulance to be hospitalized. The police, who have arrived to resolve the situation, call in the doctors because Britney appears to be under the influence of drugs. As a result of this episode, the star loses the right to see the children and the ex-husband gets full custody. Not only that: towards the end of January 2008 she was transferred to the psychiatric ward of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. The judges on this occasion appoint father Jamie Spears and Attorney Andrew Wallet as tutors for Britney Spears.

GABRIEL BOUYS via Getty Images Britney Spears at a 2008 hearing in Los Angeles

The appointment of her father Jamie begins the new troubled chapter in the life of Britney Spears that still keeps her fans apprehensive. Her image is no longer the bright, flashy and provocative one it once was. It is enough to scroll through her social profiles to notice obvious differences from her colleges, such as Rihanna or Lady Gaga. In February 2020 the metatarsal bone is fractured while dancing at home as it could happen to any amateur dancer and tells about the domestic misadventure with a video on Facebook.

Frame from the video of the injury

The photographs published by Britney Spears on Instagram are the mirror of her life. A forty-year-old star who shows herself shamelessly dressed as a “teen idol” making her fans shout “one of us”. With 26.8 million followers on Instagram and increasingly frequent episodes of body shaming against popular stars, as in the case of Billie Eilish, it is not obvious to show yourself in a soap and water version on social media.

Today Britney Spears is a “normal” pop star who shows herself on the web for what she is with dark circles and sincere wrinkles, without masking her age and fragility. But his life is anything but normal. After a record career, with a discography stuck in 2016 and a hibernation from concerts that lasted from 2018, she has not been free for 12 years. The social media campaigns under the hashtag #FreeBritney represent the scream of the fans who want the darling of yesteryear back. At the age of forty, Britney will still be under her father’s tutelage until the next hearing. And the choice not to return to the stage until she regains her freedom is the last desperate move of a woman who just wants to be a “normal” diva.

Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images