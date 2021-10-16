News

Britney Spears warns the family what to fear if they give an interview

Britney Spears Issued a warning to family members who were accomplices of her bodyguard New Instagram post Friday.

“If I ever have to do an interview, may the Lord have mercy on my family’s soul !!!” When the pop star was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation in 2008, she wrote a lengthy article describing her restrictions, fears and confusion.

“I haven’t done anything like I’ve been treated for the past 13 years,” Spears wrote, sharply criticizing the conservatism that allowed her father Jamie Spears and others to control her life. “I am disgusted with this environment and want to live in another country,” added the 39-year-old singer.

Steve Granits via Getty Images

Britney Spears warned family members about what to expect if she gave an interview about the habits she has championed since 2008.

Jamie Spears was fired as a lawyer last month. Abuse allegations by his daughter. The judge will decide whether to dismantle the defense in November.

Spears reveals in his upcoming release that he is “afraid of doing something wrong” and that “there are many things that scare me” paparazzi photographers.

“It’s like they want me to do something crazy,” he wrote.

Spears explained that there is a huge Christmas tree in the photo he shared online.

“I’m celebrating Christmas earlier this year… why not ??? !!! ” She asked. “I think any reason to see more happiness in life is a good idea… It’s no secret that I’ve met her in the past. So I may have to do things slightly differently from now on !!! “


