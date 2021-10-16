Britney Spears warns the family what to fear if they give an interview

Britney Spears Issued a warning to family members who were accomplices of her bodyguard New Instagram post Friday.

“If I ever have to do an interview, may the Lord have mercy on my family’s soul !!!” When the pop star was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation in 2008, she wrote a lengthy article describing her restrictions, fears and confusion.

“I haven’t done anything like I’ve been treated for the past 13 years,” Spears wrote, sharply criticizing the conservatism that allowed her father Jamie Spears and others to control her life. “I am disgusted with this environment and want to live in another country,” added the 39-year-old singer.