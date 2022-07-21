Britney Spears was naked and covered her body only with emojis

Britney Spears was shown naked in networks (Video: Instagram)

The famous pop star, Britney SpearsOnce again, he is causing controversy and emotion -in his fans- on social networks, as he shared another photo where he was seen openly on his Instagram account.

Just as she celebrated when her father ceased to be her legal guardian, the Princess of pop again it was almost completely visible unclothedlying on her bed and showing her sensuality with at least nine photos and a video. As she revealed in an amusing way, she had to support her cell phone on a book in order to take the pictures by herself.

It was only a pink heart emoji that covered the singer’s nudity, while she was in the hotel room where she is staying on her trip to London, England.

The “Princess of Pop” covered some photos with emojis to be able to upload them (Photo: Instagram/@britneyspears)

Britney’s publications have reached more than 140 thousand “likes” each one and exceeded 5 thousand comments in less than two hours.

“Okay, but why? you look so good and you are so talented? Leave something for others.” “You look amazing”, “stunning and without makeup”, “wow! Without makeup she looks like when she was 20 years old… Do you notice it too??”,“ Britney doesn’t give a damn and I’m here to support her”, was how some of her fans expressed themselves in her comments .

The interpreter of “Gimme More” not only showed off her sensuality, but was also amused in the nine images (Photo: Instagram @britneyspears)

It is not the first time that the interpreter of Toxic She is shown with little clothing, because for a few months, she has decided to show off almost completely natural, from the beach or at home, the singer enjoys sharing images of her body to celebrate her freedom.

A few months ago, in September 2021, when it was revealed that Britney’s father, James Parnell Spearswas removed from his guardianship, with which he controlled the life of the Princess of pop almost entirely, the singer celebrated the resolution by sharing for the first time a series of images in which posed fully nude or semi-nude.

(Photo: Instagram/@britneyspears)

From then on, the interpreter of oops! I did it again celebrates with his fans that he can share the content he pleases on his social networks, only respecting the rules that do not allow him to show his body covering private parts.

Another of the occasions in which Britney gave something to talk about after she was finally able to enjoy her freedom, was when in the middle of her wedding she recreated the kiss what happened with madonna 19 years ago during the MTV Video Music Awards, just before the Queen of pop began his interpretation of Like a Virgin.

Britney and Madonna’s recreation of their controversial kiss (Photo: Instagram/@madonna)

Spears married last June with the model Sam Asghri, with whom he had been engaged for six years. The wedding was secret and with few guests, among whom were not Britney’s relatives, but great celebrities such as donatella versace.

Between the 60 guests to the union that took place in southern California, in the United States, were Paris Hilton, drew Barrymore, madonna Y Selena Gomez.

britney dressed with versace and walked to the altar with Can’t Help Falling in Love of Elvis Presley instead of the classic wedding march. However, not everything was happiness at the wedding, because Jason Alexander he interrupted the celebration, trying to have his ex-wife’s union with Asghari.

Because the district attorney Erin Mister accused Alexander of breaking and entering, assault, vandalism and stalking, extended a restraining order that Britney already had. In addition, the ex-husband of the singer was imposed a $100,000 bail.

