Britney Spears was ‘so happy’ to see Selena Gomez at her wedding

Britney Spears was thrilled to have Selena Gomez attend her wedding to Sam Asghari.

The popstar and actor tied the knot at her Los Angeles home in June (22), in front of Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and other guests. Explaining that she chatted with the Love You Like a Love Song singer in an Instagram post, she described her visit as a “nice surprise”. “She came to my wedding… Hollywood’s three most beautiful women… @drewbarrymore, @parishilton… I had no idea!!! she began, also referring to Selena Gomez.

“I was SO HAPPY!!! She told me “I just want you to be happy” three times… My mom does that too… It was so cool that she could join me and share her thoughts… Even though I been forced to see people against my will all my life…it was a nice surprise!!! You are such a special person and I had to share this picture…I thought it would make her happy!!! »

The American star also congratulated Selena Gomez for her commitment to access to mental health care. In response, the person concerned replied: “I am speechless. Britney, you are so kind and you have the most beautiful soul. I am more than lucky to know you. You deserve all the happiness in the world! »

In her post, the Toxic singer said she reconnected with her mother Lynne after her conservatorship ended last year. “My mother was questioned by the paparazzi 3 times in the street: ‘What does your daughter think of your reaction to her marriage?’ She said all she wanted for me was to be happy!!! Mom and Selena, I’m so happy to have such a supportive family!!! God bless you, ”concluded Britney Spears.