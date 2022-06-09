Britney Spears’ wedding seems imminent… Billie Eilish imposes vegetarian stands at her concerts…

June 9, 2022

Billie Eilish imposes vegetarian stalls during her residency in London

Billie Eilish is so convinced of the benefits of the vegetarian diet that she wants to encourage all her fans to get started! During her residency at the O2 Arena in London, the singer has indeed implemented a 100% vegan plan during the series of ecological shows that she has baptized Overheated.

“On the grounds of the O2 arena, in conjunction with our catering partner, Levy’s, we are committed to providing 100% vegan food throughout the grounds for Billie Eilish’s residence. This includes a range of vegan food offerings in concessions and the removal of certain items. The majority of drinks offered will be vegan. This includes Lanson champagne, beer and soft drinks. We replaced the milk with vegan alternatives,” reads a statement from the star’s team.

The concept of Overheated is to alert fans to the climate emergency by bringing together climate experts, musicians and designers to discuss the crisis and ways to address it.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding looks imminent

Karine Ferri celebrates her wedding anniversary

This Wednesday, June 8 was an important day for Karine Ferri: the anniversary of her marriage. The TF1 host indeed said yes to her Yoann Gourcuff in 2019 during a ceremony in La Motte, in the Var, and it was of course impossible not to remember this unforgettable moment.

On Instagram, the star posted a photo where we see her in profile, her veil over her shoulders, in what appears to be the church where she united with the father of her children. As a legend, Karine Ferri was satisfied with two hearts. Happy wedding anniversary to the lovers!