Britney Spears, wedding with Sam Asghari / “Donatella Versace’s wedding dress”

In September Britney Spears announced the wedding with Sam Asghari: “They are deeply moved by the support, dedication and love that people have expressed towards themBrandon Cohen, Asghari’s manager said, a People, adding that the engagement ring was made by New York jeweler Roman Malayev. Now the American pop star is ready to choose her wedding dress. On her Instagram profile, Spears revealed that she is about to marry Asghari she will wear a dress designed for her by Donatella Versace: “No, this is not my wedding dress. Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak”She wrote, posting a series of shots with a pink princess dress. Recall that the Versace fashion house was sold for about two billion dollars to the American Michael Kors, but Donatella remained the creative director.

Britney Spears’ third marriage

It is not the first time that Donatella Versace designs a dress for Britney Spears. The designer created one in 2002 on the occasion of Milan Fashion Week: “A collection full of colors and with a positive approach designed for a strong, free, independent woman with multiple talents. Britney best represents the prototype of woman that inspired me for this collection”, Donatella had told during the interview in the backstage of the fashion show. For the pop star it is the third marriage and therefore of the third wedding dress. Spears got married in 2004 to friend Jason Allen Alexander: the flash wedding lasted less than three days. In the same year he married Kevin Federline, father of his two children, from whom he divorced in 2007. The wedding with Sam Asghari, his partner since 2016, are scheduled for 2022. Sam and Britney met on the set of the video “Slumber Party“.

