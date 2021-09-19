Britney Spears, what was it like in the early days? | The incredible change

Remember what Britney Spears was like in the early 90s? The pop star change is truly amazing, look.

It was aicon undisputed of the 90s and 2000s for millions of teenagers around the world, and beyond. Britney Spears wrote the history of music both in the United States and in the rest of the planet. Her songs are unforgettable and very famous even today: from … Baby One More Time to Oops!… I Did It Again, up to the hits of recent years such as Toxic, Piece Of Me and many others. For a long time the existence of the famous pop star was characterized by a life in retreat, under the legal custody of his father, following some unpleasant events in the past. Today the pop star has finally managed to regain possession of his life and has even announced the engagement with Sam Ashgari. Everyone knows the timeless Britney Spears, but remember how was it in the early days? Look at that change over the years, crazy!

READ ALSO >>> Gigi D’Alessio, the great emotion | She arrived

Britney Spears at the beginning

Born in McComb in 1981, Britney Spears is one of the world’s most loved pop icons of all time. She became very famous as a young girl, she first took part in the The Mickey Mouse Club and later continued his career in the entertainment world. When it was still ateenager, her fame explodes thanks to the song that most of all made her famous all over the world: … Baby One More Time. Remember how was it in those years? Watch.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO >>> Young singer victim of violence | The terrible tale

In the past the singer was a real one icon worldwide, idol for millions of boys and girls around the planet. His style and his look they were copied constantly, so much so that they were considered a real source of inspiration. From physicist dry by ballerina ai hair very blond and voluminous, over the years Spears has changed a lot. Today, the singer is 40 years old still appears in gorgeous shape, although his physique changed after his two pregnancies. Today the US artist appears in excellent condition and finally happy for his newfound freedom andlove with the personal trainer that has been going on since 2016.

Have you seen as was the famous singer Britney Spears in the early days?