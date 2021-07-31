Britney Spears, who “wants to tell her truth” (but not like Meghan Markle)

What would happen if in front of Oprah Winfrey instead of Meghan Markle, sit down Britney Spears? The question is circulated on social media in recent weeks, so much so that some Followers have written directly to the American singer urging it to «tell his truth» through a bomb interview, in the wake of that of the Sussex. A request that, for now, seems to be fall into the void.

«Britney wants explain its history, but he has no intention of following the footsteps of the royals», revealed a source to US Weekly. “So it is useless to give false hopes to fans who are hoping for an interview of that kind. You would prefer to write a Memoiranyway is not in its programs in the short term. Moreover,” the insider added, “making a book it’s not simple in the condition in which he finds himself”.

It should not be forgotten, in fact, that the 39-year-old artist he has been under the tutelage of his father Jamie since 2008, when he had repeated psychic meltings: he controls his finances and career (in America it is called «conservatorship“) and she for years is staying beating in the courts to remove this constraint. A struggle that continues between threats and protests, with movement #FreeBritney that on the internet collects every day more Followers.

The last point in this match the singer won it: a month ago, in fact, the judge rejected the father’s request to stay sole guardian of the assets of the daughter and has supported him as a trustee the company Bessemer Trust. In short, this could be the year of the turning point for Britney, who managed to draw attention to herself again, despite her last studio album is dated 2016.

Recently, in fact, the New York Times – together with Hulu – has made the documentary Framing Britney Spears, then Netflix is working on a film on the life of the singer who murmurs could be directed by Erin Lee Carr finally also the Bbc Announced your own project about the artist. All while waiting for a first-person testimony, a story that can definitively clarify the facts.

«Helped by her boyfriend Sam Asghari, could use social networks,” the source concluded. “On the other hand, you do not want that his words are filtered in no way.”

