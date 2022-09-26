Britney Spears: why does the star attack Jennifer Lopez on Instagram?

Britney Spears is at war with Jennifer Lopez. It was on her Instagram account that the singer attacked her rival.

There is water in the gas between Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez. Indeed, the interpreter of the title “Baby One More Time” violently tackled her rival on social networks. A clash that makes the buzz. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Britney Spears at war with JLo

War is declared ! Whether Britney Spears is now a free womanthe pretty blonde does not forget the years of horror spent under the tutelage of her father.

Far from having turned the page, the singer took hold, this Sunday, September 25, 2022, of her social networks in order to tackle her loved ones.

Its goal ? Show her community how they dared to treat her for 14 years. A treatment that Jennifer Lopez and her family would never have accepted according to Britney Spears.

“I wish someone would tell Jennifer Lopez to sit eight hours a day, seven days a week… without a car. I would love to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through… What the hell do you think she would do… her family would NEVER allow that”wrote in particular the wife of Sam Asghari on his Instagram account.

She revealed, at the same time, that her team had forced her to stay in a room without ” door for privacy“. Room in which the mother of Jayden and Sean has ” change naked and take a shower“.

“After 14 years of saying no to everything I wanted… everything was ruined for me… but that wasn’t the worst… the worst is that my family locked me up in this place for four months”. Shocking revelations from Britney Spears. MCE TV tells you more!

A particularly difficult period

Britney Spears didn’t stop on such a good way. Indeed, the star continued her secrets through a long post. She thus tells with been in the obligation to stop “brutally” the medications she was taking. According to her, she was lithium junkie.

Subsequently, the interpreter of the title ” Oops!… I Did It Again added that all of this had ended up driving him away from the music industry. And to conclude: “I’d rather stay home and fuck in my fuckin’ pool than join the entertainment industry.

Words that did not fail to react to its subscribers. Britney Spears then uploaded a clip in which she appears doing laundry while singing the lyrics to her 1998 hit, “Baby One More Time.”

She admits to doing covers of her old titles to offer new content to her fans. “The first three tours I did, EVERY song was a remix, so the sound was new to my fans…it was what I was known for…for 13 years I wanted to remix my songs during the tutelage…to make the songs new”.

In any case, one thing is certain, it is that Britney Spears is still in pain a lot of the situation. Despite her recent freedom, the young woman has very bad memories of the past few years.