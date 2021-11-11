Britney Spears will be in Versace for her third marriage

Three is said to be the perfect number and who knows what for Britney Spears the third marriage is not really the lucky one. The American pop star tries again (Ops… i did it again!), this time with Sam Asghari, a personal trainer of Iranian descent and 12 years her junior.

In September, on Instagram, the couple announced their engagement, complete with a four-carat diamond ring. Also on the social network, this time the singer leaked some information about the dress she will wear on the fateful day.

The detail is not so much in the photo, in which Britney is wearing a pink tulle dress , as much as in the post caption. First of all, he reassures his 35 million followers: “No … this will not be my wedding dress” – thank goodness you would say – “Donatella Versace he is doing it right now for me ». Not a casual choice because there is a great friendship and understanding between the designer and the pop star, as Donatella also wanted to remember.

The date is not yet there, nor the location, even if the two talked about different destinations on TikTok – Italy, Greece, Australia and even New York – but at least the certainty of having a suit, yes; Unlike of the first 52-hour marriage with Jason Allen Alexander in 2004, where Britney got married in ripped jeans and a white baseball cap. Of the flash wedding canceled because the then 22-year-old Spears “was unable to understand his actions.”

This time, however, the conscience is there, as well as the desire to get married and celebrate autonomy from conservatorship paternal which prevented her from making any decision independently, even to say yes to Sam Asghari.