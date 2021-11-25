News

Britney Spears will have a cameo in the series “The Idol”

Britney Spears

The singer has been hired for a role in the rapper’s show, branded HBO: alongside her other stars such as Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan and Anne Hech.

Britney Spears will make an appearance on The Weeknd series “The Idol”.

HBO has commissioned the Blinding Lights hitmaker to do a six-episode show about the relationship between a modern-day artist and a pop singer. In addition to the rapper, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan and Anne Hech are also expected to play a role in the series.

Britney confirmed the rumors via Instagram, admitting that she will have a cameo on the show: the first project after the long legal battle against her father Jamie, from which she managed to free herself.

“I just shot a movie called THE IDOL … it will be a guaranteed success and will add a smile to the faces of my beautiful family !!!”, shared the pop star, commenting on the funny shot of a cat sitting at the table with a huge goblet of wine. “I hope you’re having a good time, because I’m fine! If I disappear from time to time, hunt me down with this cat !!! ».

Representatives of Britney and The Weeknd have yet to officially comment on the casting news.

The 39-year-old star made her film debut in 2002 in the teen drama “Crossroads”.

Covermedia


