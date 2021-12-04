Britney Spears will make a cameo appearance on The Weeknd television series

Britney Spears will make an appearance in The Weeknd series, The Idol. Broadcaster HBO commissioned the hitmaker to Blinding Lights a show in six episodes. The mini series will revolve around the story of the relationship between an artist of today and a pop singer. In addition to the rapper, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan and Anne Hech are also expected to play a role in the series, for a truly unique cast.

READ ALSO> Jessie J and the drama of the loss of the child she was expecting: “I sing for him”

Therefore, the beautiful pop singer confirmed the rumors via social media admitting that she will have a cameo on the show. He commented about it on social media: “I just shot a movie called The Idol…it will be a guaranteed success and it will add a smile to the faces of my beautiful family ”. This looks like one of the first projects for Britney Spears, after the long legal battle against her father Jamie, from which she fortunately managed to free herself after years.

READ ALSO> Nicole Rossi, from il Collegio arrives at Skam Italia: filming of the fifth season has begun

Actually for the 39-year-old, this won’t be her first theatrical debut. As he had already taken part, as far back as 2002, in the teen drama Crossroads written and directed by Shonda Rhimes (established author of Grey’s Anatomy). The film told the story of three friends, Lucy, Kit and Mimi who meet at the end-of-school party by now of age, sharing the same question: what to do when they grow up.

READ ALSO> Chrissy Teigen: the haters still against her, the reason is …

Britney Spears tv series: on Instagram she lashes out Christina Aguilera

Recently the singer was offended by her colleague’s lack of solidarity Christina Aguilera who, a guest at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, did not want to answer reporters when they asked her a question about pop star just freed from the legal guardianship of her father. Aguilera, who came to the awards ceremony with a totally new look, dismissed the matter with a few words: “I can’t speak, but I’m happy for her.” Evidently Spears, who is finally breathing a new air of freedom, did not believe much in the good faith of her colleague and shared in a story on Instagram the moment when Christina refers to the matter.