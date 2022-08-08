Britney Spears will make her comeback in duet with Elton John

By teaming up with the 75-year-old Briton, Britney Spears is making a comeback after 13 years of guardianship.

She is making her comeback. Britney Spears will make a comeback and unveil a new song with Elton John in the coming days, announce several American and British media, including Sky News and Variety.

Although the release date ofHold Me Closer has not yet been unveiled, Elton John posted a visual announcing the song on Instagram on Monday. Representatives of the two artists have confirmed with the media variety that the new song will be released “in the next few days.”

A remix of Tiny Dancer

According to the American magazine, Britney Spears worked in mid-July with Elton John to record Hold Me Closer, the remix of Tiny Dancer, a song by the Brit first sung in the early 1970s. The work sessions were reportedly overseen by Andrew Watt, who has worked with Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and several times already with Elton John.

Britney Spears’ latest album, Glory, dates from 2016. In addition to a reissue of this disc released in 2020, which included three unreleased tracks, the singer has not released any original songs since.

Placed under the guardianship of her father in 2008, Britney Spears spoke in court in 2021 to denounce an “abusive” measure, saying she was “traumatized”. Released in November 2021, she announced shortly before the start of 2022 that she was working on a new song.