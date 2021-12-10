Britney Spears will not invite the family to her wedding

Britney Spears has entered the preparatory phase for the upcoming marriage with the boyfriend Sam Asghari, sports trainer and model by profession. And he has a certainty: his family members will not receive any invitations. The magazine reports it Us Weekly.

An anonymous source allegedly told the American tabloid that Britney he can’t wait to get married and start a new chapter of life with her beloved Sam Asghari, 13 years her junior, met at a party in 2016. “They have already started planning the ceremony and it doesn’t seem true to Britney that she is finally in control of her choices ».

The insider added: «No member of the Spears family will be invited to the wedding“. The motivation is clear: after having been in check of his father Jamie Spears for 13 years, her legal guardian, but also and above all her worst enemy, since he has deprived her of any decision-making capacity, the 40-year-old singer no longer wants to know about him and his entourage. As for the mother Lynne, has recently received an accusation via social from the American pop star, which has made it known that she was the one who suggested the idea of ​​legal protection to Jamie Spears. Hence Britney’s choice to close the bridges, to seek her happiness elsewhere.

In short, his family will not be part of his new chapter of life.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you

Britney Spears, life with the phone always under control

Britney Spears celebrates 40 years in Mexico