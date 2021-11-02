Britney Spears will write a book “about a girl in limbo”, and references to her life are evident

Photo credit: Kevin Winter – Getty Images

It is not a memoir, but sooner or later it will come, we are practically certain. Britney Spears’ first book will be a novel with a well-defined plot that reminds us of something. The protagonist is “a girl who has been killed”, whose ghost is stuck in limbo “due to trauma and pain” where “she cannot trust anyone”. The choice is yours whether to stay in the old world and unmask its killers or create a new new life by turning the page. Any reference to actual people or events is purely coincidental.

Britney Spears has been free for a couple of weeks and has to thank her very tough lawyer Mathew Rosengart, the first who was able to choose independently and who in court bluntly accused her father Jamie of abuse of guardianship asking for her immediate suspension, all the people who supported her with the #freebritney movement and pushed her to believe in herself and obviously her courage. For her today, a new life (Britney continues to be subjected to the conservatorship of an accountant and a “guardian of the natural person” with a hearing set for next November 12 ed) of which it is starting to take measurements. To remain unchanged, at least according to the lawyer of the ex-husband Kevin Federline, the agreement for the custody of the children Sean Preston and Jayden.

As reported Page Six, Britney and Kevin at the time of their farewell (the marriage lasted from 2004 to 2006) were able to “settle the matter between them” without the contribution of the singer’s conservatives. So, whether or not the conservatorship is decided next month will not change the tables, not to mention that Sean and Jayden are now old enough “to express what works for them.” The agreement today includes a 70-30 custody agreement in favor of the former dancer, but “the two have always proved resilient” by coming together. So it was, is and will be.

For now Britney would not seem willing to return to the stage, but this does not mean that she has no plans: the wedding with her boyfriend Sam Asghari in the first place, then her debut in the aforementioned bookstore and why not, a first interview to tell the story. its history gutted in two recent documentaries, Controlling Britney Spears And Britney vs. Spears, this time with his voice, his words, his emotions. Oprah if you are there, knock a beat …