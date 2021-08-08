News

Britney Spears woke up to a fantastic surprise gift from Selena Gomez

21 July 2021




















We wouldn’t all want to wake up with a gift of Selena Gomez? If you’re Britney Spears, that dream is reality.

On July 18, the pop princess (or her team) shared a post on Instagram thanking Selena for sending her a surprise package that included: the three Rare Beauty products Britney’s favorites and a bikini of the new La”Mariette swimwear collection designed by Sel.

In short, the perfect kit for a summer of real coolness!

Ok guys… great news ☀️ !!! When I woke up I received a beautiful box with a 👙 bikini inside and my three favorite make-up products from @SelenaGomez!!!!“, Britney wrote in the caption of the post. “Selena… Thank you for surprised me with this gift… i was looking for the way to shimmer 😉💅💋!!!!!

Selena obviously loved Britney’s positive reaction and shared her enthusiasm in the comments. “That makes me so happy!, Responded. “I hope you like it – I love you so much 👑♥️”.

Britney Spears – getty images

Selena Gomez’s gift joins the chorus #FreeBritney, along with those of many other stars such as Ariana Grande, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and many others who are showing their support to Britney Spears.

During the last hearing in case is calling for an end to personal and administrative protection on her, who has been in the hands of her father Jamie Spears since 2008, the singer has obtained the right to choose her own lawyer. The judge accepted the resignation of the lawyer Sam Ingham, which has represented it since protection began 13 years ago, and has said yes to the demand that from now on it be lawyer Mathew Rosengart to follow the pop star.

Britney Spears celebrated what she called “a true representation” on Instagram, thanking the fans and making the wheel enthusiastic. He used the hashtag #FreeBritney, created by fans to support her.

ph. Getty











