Britney Spears won, her father renounced legal guardianship

The hashtag #freeBritney today has become a way to celebrate a partial victory in the legal battle against the protection of the father: let’s find out what happened.

A twist in the pop queen’s private and professional life, which surprised everyone: a great victory not only for the star but also for the #FreeBritney movement.

Britney Spears case: the latest updates

After months of struggling from Britney and her fans, Jamie Spears, the star’s father, has decided to give up his daughter’s legal guardianship.

To formalize it is a deed filed by the man in response to the petition presented by his daughter at the Superior Court of Los Angeles.

The case of Britney Spears has become famous all over the world, thanks to the great movement with the hashtag #FreeBritney.

A long and painful battle, which seemed impossible to defeat, given that even the judge of the Los Angeles Court took the side of Jamie Spears and even pointed out that there are no concrete reasons to suspend legal protection.

All about the Britney Spears case

She was a “prisoner”, had a lot of restrictions and was constantly being “abused” by her father.

For example, she couldn’t go to the gynecologist alone, couldn’t spend her own money, drive a car or go out with her boyfriend.

This is why #FreeBritney was born, a movement in which many of her fans are part of that took to the streets to protest to help the singer get her life back in hand.

This battle was also shared by many other stars, such as: Paris Hilton and Madonna.

It all started in 2008 when Jamie Spears became the legal guardian of daughter Britney, taking full control of her private and professional life.

Only at the end of June, for the first time, the singer had testified in the courtroom speaking publicly about her situation:

“I have told the whole world that I am fine and happy. It’s a lie. I was in shock. I am traumatized. Now I’m telling you the truth, okay? I’m not happy. I can not sleep. I’m mad as hell. And I’m depressed. I cry every day “.

A statement that confirmed all the fears of his supporters of the #FreeBritney movement.

