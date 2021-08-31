‘Britney Spears wrote me a letter asking for help’

The situation of Britney Spears is back in the limelight these days thanks to the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which investigates the sad personal stories of the star of Toxic and Baby One More Time: Sharon Stone, who unveiled an episode that happened a few years ago, also had her say.

According to what was told by the Basic Instinct actress, in fact, Spears would have them written a few years ago in order to ask her for help: it was 2007, a period in which the famous pop star, who received the solidarity of many colleagues after the release of Framing Britney Spears, was in the eye of the storm due to her breakdown given to the tabloid.

“Britney Spears wrote me one very long and touching letter. The truth is, it’s really hard to be a successful woman and have no one to control you, manage your finances, and take care of you. At some point comes the breaking point, or the point where you are the one to break“Stone told the Kelly Clarkson Show, also recalling that she was unable to provide Spears with the desired help as she herself was facing a period that was anything but simple.

The work done on the documentary, however, does not seem to be was particularly appreciated from the person concerned: Britney Spears said she was embarrassed by the way in which she was portrayed in Framing Britney Spears.