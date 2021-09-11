Britney Spears, yesterday like today (let’s talk about looks)?

#FreeBritney again. Britney Spears free, not only from his father who has held control over finances and other parts of his life since 2008, but also from the outrageous treatment suffered by the media and public opinion during his career, built at the table since the end of the 90s, when from Disney starlet turned into the lolita of world pop today. There is everything in the touching documentary Framing Britney Spears made by a team of New Tork Times aired in the United States on streaming channels FX and Hulu who returns to investigate the case of the pop star, always exploited and trampled by the music industry.

The documentary thus reported in trend topic the hashtag #freeBritney with many celebs lined up on the side of the singer, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Courtney Love, from Lucy Hale to Miley Cyrus who just a few days ago shouted from the stage of the Super Bowl pre-show a “We love Britney” reached the hearts of all .

Postergirl absolute at the turn of the millennia, Britney Spears, for better or for worse in the spotlight for decades, he had a indelible impact on music, style, culture and our high school journals. The her debut outfit, the one as a daring schoolgirl with a lot of knotted shirt and abs on display (her signature forever) in the video Baby, One More Time 1998 remains an absolute heritage in the history of fashion (how many Halloween did you save?).

In fact, the pop princess has hers on her resume right amount of looks that have become legend and, although his personal life has sometimes darkened his star couture, here and now we want to return to make it shine rightly. Why, sir, let’s talk about the greatest survivor of the pop music. For nearly three decades Britney has been gifting the world hit cheerful and danceable, stunning music videos (worthy of mention the red latex suit for the video of Ops, I did it again and the thong worn over jeans in Slave 4 U) and truly countless and extraordinary red carpet moments.

It is imperative to remember thepatchwork denim dress Andn pandant with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s outfit at the 2001 American Music Awards (which, OMG, turned 20 on January 9 and was copied / pasted to the 2014 VMAs by Katy Perry). Let’s not joke: who could ever, in fact, forget about it forever and ever?

As well as del BDSM-like look proposed at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards: a ensemble of leather and lace from dominatrix completed by footwear half décolleté half shoes. Decidedly too much but that we keep in the heart together with the sexy bride dress with which he kissed Madonna on the stage of the same show the next year.

Today queen of crop tops and micro shorts (her Instagram page offers a variety of them) that showcase rock-hard abs, at the height of fame, Britney wore and helped create the hottest trends of the 00s: from velvet jumpsuits to ultra-low-waisted flared trousers.

But when the event called for it, she always dressed appropriately, moving with nonchalance between fur stoles and cascades of sequins (the addicted to the bling bling mini dresses by Saint Laurent and the models by Zuhair Murad could enjoy diving into her red carpet looks), and through more chic outfits, especially in the second decade of the Third Millennium, during which he also proposed in version reloaded some of his put more iconic.

Here because in the gallery we imagined a battle between her looks from the 00s and those of the 10s. Two decades different in every sense for the pop star who, however, has always shown to get up with style. Britney, we promise, loneliness won’t kill you again.

