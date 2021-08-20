Britney Speras in trouble, investigated for a dispute at home: “He hit her”

For the well-known pop star the problems are not lacking: he ends up under investigation for an alleged dispute with the housekeeper in his home

New problems for Britney Spears, always at home. This time, the pop star finds herself fighting against the housekeeper. What is happening? According to what we read on People, has come under investigation in the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged accident at home. The captain has already confirmed to the well-known portal that Britney is a suspect in an investigation, after that an employee reported witnessing an assault inside his home.

“He hit her during a fight”, it seems he denounced. A source close to Spears, however, is keen to point out that none of this is true. The report released by this employee would be a complete invention. Another insider says Britney hasn’t hit anyone during this house fight. It appears the housekeeper was holding her cell phone and Spears tried to snatch it from her hands.

Meanwhile, the pop star’s lawyer has not yet commented on the incident. According to what it reveals TMZ, the dispute allegedly occurred when the housekeeper took Britney’s dog to the vet. The two would discuss the welfare of the four-legged friend. And at this point that the singer allegedly hit the woman dropping her cell phone. Initially, the housekeeper apparently called the police and then went to the sheriff’s station.

This incident is reported only a few days after that father Jamie Spears announced that he would step down from the role of legal guardianwhen the time is right.

To achieve this result, however, all interested parties – the lawyer said – should be encouraged by the Court to meet to resolve the outstanding issues.

For some time now, Britney demands the removal of her father from the position of guardian and accuses him of abuse of protection. There are many fans who took to the streets to protest and ask for help so that Spears could take back her life. It was born like this the #FreeBritney movement.

Even well-known faces immediately lined up on the side of the pop star, without holding back. And here it is Jamie Spears suddenly decided to step back, although the Los Angeles Courthouse judge took his side.

Now for Britney new problems seem to have arisen, which will always have to resolve in front of a judge.