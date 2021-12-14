Britney talks about tours: “I don’t think I ever want to do them again”

If your dream is to see Britney Spears in concert, well, maybe it won’t be that simple. The pop star in fact spoke of the tiring rhythms of past tours, saying that she does not think she “ever wants to do it again”.

A post written on Instagram, and then deleted, in which Britney reflected on some of the things she is grateful for that her father’s conservatorship towards her is over. But in which, in fact, he also recalled with regret some of his early career experiences, such as the demanding pace of the tours, an interview with Diane Sawyer in which the interviewer made her cry, but also from the state of California ” which allowed my father to make me work hard without ever seeing a dime. ”

“I know I’m no longer playing huge arenas with my band, but I’ll be honest and say life on tour is tough,” she wrote. «My first three years in the industry were fantastic, but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and those rhythms… I don’t think I want to do it again! I hated it! “



Britney seems to be enjoying the little things for now: sleeping well, shopping for Christmas, the freedom to use an ATM and spend her own money, which she was denied under guardianship. “I’m not embarrassed to share these things,” he writes about confessing to having withdrawn $ 300 from an ATM. “Well, maybe a little… but I’m more embarrassed that my family prevented me from using cash while I was working for them.”