“Britney vs Spears”, “Amy”, “Angèle”… 12 documentaries on celebrities to see absolutely

Britney vs. Spears

The 2021 Erin Lee Carr-directed documentary follows the pop star’s career and the details of her conservatorship which was in the news for a time before the singer was finally ‘freed’. This program on the story of Britney Spears is to watch on Netflix.

Amy

Asif Kapadia made a documentary in 2015 retracing the life of the late Amy Winehouse, from her childhood to her tragic death. Archive footage, interviews, testimonials… Here is a documentary to learn more about this jazz icon who left us too soon. The film is available on Prime Video.

Homecoming

Take a deep dive into Beyoncé’s rigorous preparations and incredible performance at the 2018 Coachella festival. The singer herself directed this documentary that gives insight into the artist’s perfectionism and creativity. You can watch it on the Netflix streaming platform.

Miss Americana

Lana Wilson made a documentary film in 2020 about the singer who is about to release a new and highly anticipated new album. We discover footage of Taylor Swift’s career, from her beginnings as a country singer to her status as a pop icon. Miss Americana can be seen streaming on Netflix.

never show that to anyone

For nearly 20 years, Clément Cotentin, Orelsan’s younger brother, filmed the man who is now a famous rapper. Thanks to the images recorded in cassettes, we can discover over the course of two seasons how everything began for the star. A documentary series to see on Prime Video which allows you to learn more about Orelsan and see it with another look.

Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You

This documentary highlights his Sweetener World Tour of 2019 of the famous singer. Exclusive and entertaining behind-the-scenes footage of his concerts, rehearsals and life on tour. This film is available since 2020 on Netflix.

Half-time

Here is another documentary on the backstage of a concert event. This time it’s the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show where Jennifer Lopez gave an incredible performance. Ben Affleck’s wife tells how everything was organized and takes the opportunity to talk about her journey, her successes, her failures and her relationship with the media. Watch on Netflix.

Angela

In this touching documentary, the Belgian singer discusses the beginning of her career, her doubts and her successes. We discover certain key moments of her life and even some passages from her diary which says a lot about the talented Angèle. A film to discover on Netflix.

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

If a documentary film on the former Disney star was made in 2017, it is especially the documentary series of 2021 that is a must-see. Demi Lovato reveals how she built her career while fighting her addictions. The singer refers in particular to the overdose she had in 2018. A poignant docu-series that will not leave you unmoved to discover in four parts on YouTube.

Gaga: Five Foot Two

These are the secrets of the famous singer that we discover. Lady Gaga delivers herself like never before in this documentary released in 2017, in particular about her mental health or her relationship to celebrity. Chris Moukarbel directed this film in agreement with the album Joanna of the star. Also included were preparations for his 2017 Super Bowl halftime show. A program to discover on Netflix.

Black Pink: Light Up the Sky

The most popular girl group in k-pop music in the world also got its own documentary film. We discover the beginnings of the singers Rosé, Lisa, Ji-soo and Jennie as well as their most legendary performances, such as the one at Coachella in 2019. A total immersion in their sometimes difficult and exhausting world to see on Netflix without waiting.

Shawn Mendes – In Wonder

Several important stages in the life of the Canadian singer are covered in this documentary. First his relationship with Camila Cabello for whom he wrote several songs, as he explains in the film. Confidences that make us nostalgic given that the two artists have since separated. The documentary also focuses on Shawn Mendes’ international tour. At that time, he had suddenly lost his voice and was unsure whether to cancel his tour. Issues to discover on Netflix.