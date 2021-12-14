Britney vs. Spears: Documentary Review

public vote 2.0 / 5 final vote 2.2 / 5

“I feel like I’ve been a caged animal for half of my life. It is exactly for this reason that I direct and do my own makeup, I produce myself, I get dressed, I make music by myself “. Words that come from the Instagram account of Britney Spears, after the decision of the Superior Court of Los Angeles to remove Jamie Spears from legal protection (the Americans call her “conservatorship“) Of his daughter. On 29 September 2021, in fact, the much-needed turning point arrived, with all due respect for the movement #freeBritney who has fought so much in recent years to free the pop star from his absurd judicial yoke.

This means, from our point of view, that the documentary Britney versus Spears it already belongs to the past, it is so to speak “born old”. Overcome by the same events from which he draws inspiration, seen and considered that the launch on Netflix took place exactly 24 hours before the decisive hearing, just to take advantage of a hype instantaneous and obviously destined not to last over time. In truth, the work of Erin Lee Carr also comes after two other films dedicated to the queen of pop, Framing Britney Spears And Controlling Britney.

Britney versus Spears: A story of power and control, conspiracy and rumors

It is therefore difficult to imagine being able to witness something different and new, compared to what has already been widely chewed in recent years. Erin Lee Carr’s approach – assisted by the journalist from Rolling Stone Jenny Eliscu – is decidedly canonical and devoid of flickers: we start from the troubled relationship with Kevin Federline, who would be the origin of all evils and the main cause of the collapse of Britney Spears, we go through the painful question of custody of children and we arrive at the sensational decision of the protection. Since 2008 Britney is no longer her own mistress, and everything has to go through the control of the father-master.

A story of power and abuse of power, of control and paradoxes: while the young singer goes through a diagnosis of dementia (signed by a geriatric psychiatric who would never really visit her) and develops an addiction to Adderall (a drug that can cause psychosis and paranoia), continues to work tirelessly on the new album and a resident show in Las Vegas – without forgetting the television appearances, among which the one in the TV series stands out How I Met Your Mother. The images of Britney versus Spears they strike, but they are always the same, and the reconstruction betrays a strong (and, moreover, understandable) lack of objectivity.

The difficult survival of a tragic theater character

The two authors, in fact, cheer in a passionate way for Britney, a bit like all the mass media have done since the misadventure of conservatorship has become public. But yet, since it was also the public opinion itself that consumed and destroyed the pop star in recent years, there is the usual sordid feeling of morbidity. After all, what is the difference between the paparazzi who have tormented the singer’s private life since the days of Baby One More Time and the journalists who mercilessly continue to want to reconstruct love relationships, moments of intimacy and psychology, undermining what little is left of her privacy?

Bullied, marginalized and alone, Britney Spears seems destined to remain a tragic character, impossible to fully understand in her human and logical idiosyncrasies. While it is true that Britney versus Spears He renounces certain sensationalist images, now well-known to the public, on the other hand it is equally evident that unfortunately it is difficult to understand the usefulness and the necessity of a work like this. No additional elements are provided, and indeed on certain important junctions we remain dangerously on the surface of “hearsay”. Who benefits from all this? Certainly not to Britney, who continues loudly to say that she does not like the continuous representation of her story.