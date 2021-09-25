Britney vs. Spears, New Documentary Comes – People

A week after the hearing that could decide the revocation of the legal protection to which she has been subjected for 13 years, Britney Spears is at the center of a new documentary. This time it is Netflix to face the complex story that pits the pop star against his father Jamie in the film “Britney vs Spears” by Erin Lee Carr, director of important films about famous court cases. The date of the debut on the streaming service is effective: according to “Variety” it will be released on September 28, the day before the date on which the legal battle between the Spears will return to court before Judge Brenda Penny of the Superior Court of Los Angeles. The few audio-video seconds with which Netflix confirmed the release of the documentary on which – rumors about it had been running for some time – Carr has been at work for a year are also effective: it is the recording of a voice message left by Britney on a solicitor’s telephone secretary on January 21, 2009: “Hi, I’m Britney Spears. I called earlier. I’m calling again because I wanted to be sure during the process to eliminate the ‘conservatorship’ ….”. Conservatorship is the name of the legal institution that subjects very old people or people incapable of understanding to the will of third parties. The message seems to contradict claims made by Britney herself last June in front of the judge when the pop star said she never knew she could ask for protection to be revoked. After that hearing, Penny had authorized the singer to change lawyer and the new lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, had moved with determination to free Britney from her father’s yoke by obtaining an unconditional waiver from Jamie at least on paper. (HANDLE).

