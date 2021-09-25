Britney vs Spears, the documentary on the legal battle of the queen of pop arrives on Netflix

– Advertisement –

With the end of the legal guardianship and the announcement of the imminent marriage to the long-term fiancé, Britney Spears – to paraphrase one of her song titles – she’s just begun having her fun. However, for those who want to learn more about the controversial 13-year legal settlement that left the singer helpless over her decisions, whether health, career, finances and more, two more documentaries are on the way. that hopefully shed some light. The first arrives on Netflix and is Britney vs Spears.

Britney vs Spears is said to have been put in the works even before Framing Britney Spears – who mostly looked into the sexist treatment Spears received at the hands of the media, released in February 2021. And speaking of Framing Britney Spears, i Directors behind that project announced a couple of days after the Britney vs Spears trailer debuted, that their sequel, Controlling Britney Spears, will arrive on Friday, September 24. It features interviews with insiders and people with first-hand information on how the tutelage controlled the pop star’s life, according to the New York Times, which co-produced both Framing and Controlling.

As the title of Britney vs Spears suggests, the documentary will focus on how the 39-year-old had to fight her own family in the quest for more freedom.

“As a director making films about women, Britney Spears is one of the great stories. She is an icon and a famous person, but she ended up having, in some ways, the same legal rights as a minor. It was a pervasive mystery what had happened to this really good person “Britney vs Spears director Erin Lee Carr told the Los Angeles Times in September 2021. “So, very naively, I said to myself, ‘Well, maybe I can find out.’ I called an industry insider and that person replied, ‘Yes, good luck getting someone to talk. That will not work. It’s a story nobody talks about ”.

Carr admitted that the project took several turns after Framing Britney Spears debuted, but explained that while the Hulu project tells more about the story with the media and how popular culture has treated Britney Spears, Britney vs Spears takes an examination. more in-depth of the consequences of these elements on the life of the singer.

“I have never dealt with such an evolving story. It was a 24/7 job, and it was crazy because history kept changing “Carr said. “I found it incredibly overwhelming, but in a way, it was like the story was finally opening up. Look at 2010, 2013, 2016 – nothing happened during that time. She worked hard, hard, but she was under guardianship, then she got with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, things seemed to be normal. But at some point everything changed in 2019. So being a documentarian who was following the story as it unfolded seemed like a once in a lifetime opportunity, even if I had trouble sleeping. “

If you want to know everything we know about Britney vs Spears on Netflix, including if Spears herself was involved, when to see him and more, then read on.

Is there a trailer for the Britney Spears documentary on Netflix?

It came as a shock to #FreeBritney fans when Netflix announced on Tuesday September 21st that Britney vs Spears would debut on the platform less than a week later, on September 28th. A trailer that debuted the day after that announcement opens with Britney saying: “I just want my life back”. Adnan Ghalib, the paparazzo who ended up dating Spears briefly before she began her tutelage and who did not attend Framing Britney Spears, says: “Britney has never had a person she can trust.”

In the preview, other people remain unidentified, but director Carr appears in the trailer as she tries to analyze and investigate the Spears case. In the 90-second clip, it says: “Britney made other people make a lot of money” and “Nobody would talk … until, at some point … they didn’t”. He also tells of the fact that the documents of the conservatory were secretly leaked during the making of the film.

When is the documentary release date on Netflix?

Britney vs Spears will be available to stream on Netflix starting with Tuesday 28 September 2021, less than a week after the streaming platform officially announced the debut of the doc.

