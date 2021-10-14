“Britney vs. Spears »: the new Netflix documentary about the pop star arrives

20 curiosities about Britney Spears’ debut single Baby One More Time is the most successful hit in history, for a teen singer.

As Britney Spears’ battle for legal protection continues in court, it is clear that television has discovered the new gold-egg mine in the pop star. And so, after the success of Framing Britney Spears, the Hulu documentary made by the New York Times – in Italy it is visible on Discovery + -, that’s it Britney vs. Spears, the documentary on the pop star’s lawsuit that will arrive in the United States on September 28 on Netflix. The story will focus, in fact, on the relationship between Britney and her father Jamie who for years held her conservatorship, or the faculty to decide on the life of her daughter and to manage her assets.

The film of Eric Lee Carr try to summarize these lengths thirteen years, retracing the collapse and pain that led the singer to get stuck in a situation in which she is still imprisoned. In the first teaser of Britney vs. Spears available on the Net, we listen to the phone call that Britney made on January 21, 2009, telling the fear for her mental state and everything that would happen to her.

Meanwhile, in recent days, Britney announced her official engagement to Sam Asghari, the personal trailer and model encountered on the set of the video Slumber Party who, as the singer pointed out, has been close to her all this time. After the news, the singer announced that she wanted to take a break from social media to enjoy the moment privately, only to return to Instagram sharing some shots of the upcoming wedding celebrations.

