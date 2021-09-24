Britney vs. Spears, the pop star’s legal battle in a Netflix doc

“I’ve worked my whole life, I don’t owe anyone anything. I just want my life back,” says Britney Spears in the first images that were released by Netflix’s documentary Britney vs. Spears which will be available from September 28, on the eve of the next hearing in the trial by which the pop star, who in the past has suffered from serious psychiatric problems, hopes to free herself from the protection of her parent.

“Britney vs Spears”: the documentary on the pop star’s legal battle arrives



The documentary, shot by Erin Lee Carr, took over a year to work and will focus on the work of pop star Jamie Spears’s father, asking questions about the need for the unusual legal regime, investigating allegations of human corruption and framing the clash in the US regulatory system. It is not clear who will take a position in the documentary but the voices of some members of the entourage of Britney Spears, of the paparazzo Adnan Ghalib, and former assistant Felicia Culotta appear. From the images it is also understood that the documentary could reveal new confidential information on the affair.

During the hearing in June, Britney Spears had stated that the protection of her father prevented her from marrying and having other children and that she would even be forced to maintain an intrauterine spiral. Ten days ago through social media, the singer announced her engagement with Sam Asghari, partner and personal trainer. Only this summer was the singer allowed to hire a lawyer in person, Mathew Rosengart, instead of continuing to rely on a court-appointed attorney. Rosengart accused Jamie Spears of “squandering” her daughter’s fortune. The parent, for his part, said he was ready last month to renounce guardianship altogether, without however submitting an official request. According to Rosengart, Jamie Spears is trying to blackmail the singer by asking her for $ 2 million to quit the role.

The Netflix documentary comes a few months after another work, made by New York Times, Framing Britney Spears, which explores in particular the relationship of the media with the character played by Britney Spears, focusing on the controversial issue that sees much of her life and career under the control of her father. This film also led Justin Timberlake, who like Britney left the Mickey Mouse Club and became her boyfriend, to apologize for the ways he treated her.

The pop star’s legal battle against her father to get rid of his protection was followed passionately by her fans who followed all the hearings of the lawsuit to the cry of Free Britney.