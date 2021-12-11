Britney vs Spears, the review

After the documentary Framing Britney Spears, a new chapter in the troubled life of the iconic American pop star arrives on Netflix and we are ready to tell you about it in this Britney vs Spears review. The story relating to the protection of the very popular singer entrusted to his father Jamie can be considered a bit as a summary, and a revival in a contemporary and extreme key, of how in the past certain relationships between artists and management were carried out in a subtle way.

Be clear, Jamie Spears He is not Britney Spears’ manager, but he is something even more influential in the pop star’s life: the singer’s father for the past fourteen years has been able to control everything from simple Spears releases, to tour contracts and TV appearances. But let’s go deeper into the question highlighted by this documentary.

Britney Spears as Elvis Presley

Also on Netflix there is a documentary divided into two parts dedicated to Elvis Presley, titled The Searcher, in which a lot of attention is given to the relationship between the rock star and Colonel Tom Parker, his lifelong manager. Elvis’s artistic and life path was strongly influenced by Parker’s decisions, and by the control he exercised over the life of the pop icon, so much so that over time it was considered one of the main causes of his anxieties and his need to resort to pills. and medicines.

This was an old way of controlling great artists for a certain period of the twentieth century, which was re-proposed in a different but similar way in the case of Britney Spears, and the documentary Britney against Spears, of which we propose the review, is nothing more than the story of how a human being tries to free himself from the human cage in which he was locked up.

Britney vs Spears is also a documentary which highlights a certain way of doing investigative journalism also in the music field, with Rolling Stone journalist Jenny Eliscu who tells how her relationship with Spears has changed over the years due to protection, and how she started to investigate this dark story, which over the years has led to truly disturbing discoveries.

The documentary directed by Erin Lee Carr uses not only archive footage but also interviews with many protagonists of this affair: from former Spears attorney, Adam Streisand, to former assistant Felicia Culotta. Several of these people were part of Britney Spears’ circle of friends and entourage, before their very proximity was seen as a threat, and which prompted the tyrannical circle of father Jamie and his assistants to create a vacuum around her. Spears.

The story proposed in the documentary looks like a fairy tale in reverse.

The debut is entrusted to the marriage of Britney Spears with Kevin Federline, and gradually leads to the worsening of the personal events of the singer, who after having two children finds herself a few years later to divorce. And just as it also happened in Elvis’ life in the case of the separation with Priscilla, the moment of the sentimental separation is the highest point of fragility into which sharks can insinuate themselves. And so it happened in the life of Britney Spears.

Britney’s frailties and pain have been exploited and considered as an inability of autonomy and the possibility of living and acting for herself. From here, in 2007, the procedure that led to the protection of the singer entrusted to her father was born. Only over the years some people, first close to the pop star and then abruptly distanced themselves, began to notice how an unhealthy human cage had been created around Spears.

Always proposing the parallel with Elvis, Britney has become one money machine which has brought in profits of tens of millions of dollars on world tours carried out on the verge of nervous breakdown, and with a residency in Las Vegas (strange case, it was the same decision of Colonel Parker with Elvis in the moment of the revival of the career of the rock star) which represented the emblem of the caging of the same Spears.

An investigation into a human life and the evil of showbusiness

The interesting documentary aspect of Britney vs Spears is that the story is told with the air of a real journalistic investigation, and after all the protagonist of the investigation, in addition to the pop star herself, is the Rolling Stone journalist, Jenny Eliscu, who has tried to shed light on the last ten years of Britney Spears’s life.

On one side the documentary attracts for its investigative approach, on the other hand, considering the great exposure that this story has brought about, it seems to retrace something already seen, especially considering Framing Britney Spears was released months ago.

From this point of view, no unpublished films that are particularly shocking have been presented, or that manage to give a new light to the question of protection. Everything, however, was well packaged, and it will certainly help a lot those who have approached the story of the protection of Britney Spears in a superficial way to truly understand the drama of the situation.

Because behind this media campaign that has led many people, not just fans of the singer, to move to support Britney Spears to give her back some freedom, there is a change of pace on a social level. Elvis Presley died depressed, drowned by pills and various medicines, after being squeezed like a lemon and locked in a gilded cage called Graceland, but Britney Spears’ life can still be saved, and it is the singer herself who shouts it out loud.

In the review of Britney against Spears we realize how the story is imprinted on how the twenty-first century still carries with it the aftermath of the twentieth century, with a certain way of approaching artists, speculating on their lives for profit, but also how the sensitivity has changed, and how a part of the world no longer tolerates this type of behavior.

Are we talking about a call to arms? In part, yes, because the story of a human life subtracted from one’s freedom, and reduced almost to a sort of slavery, is a theme that at certain levels is not yet addressed with the right attention. Fame and wealth are that glitter that often leads one to think that the lives of great icons are all “gold”, and yet the reality can be quite different.

Even a multimillionaire like Cristiano Ronaldo has recently denounced the prisoner condition of his own image that has imposed his fame, and in all this Britney Spears has also found herself experiencing the exploitation of her person and her career by the same family. .

So looking at Britney versus Spears, one of the questions one gets to ask is: is this the kind of world it’s okay to live in? And the answer should be more than obvious, “no”. And it is for this reason that the battle of Britney Spears is also a bit of our battle, and this documentary only confirms it.

Britney vs. Spears is available on Netflix from September 28th

65 Britney versus Spears Review by Davide Mirabello Britney vs Spears is the story of how one of the greatest pop stars in the world has found herself trapped inside a sort of human prison created by her own parent. An intriguing investigation that makes us reflect on certain brutal mechanisms of showbusiness and of our society. ME GUSTA A detailed account of the troubled story of the protection of Britney Spears.

A documentary conducted with a captivating investigative attitude. FAIL For those who already know the story in detail, nothing really unpublished is revealed or shown.



