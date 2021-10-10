Britney vs Spears, the review

Britney vs. Spears: A Picture from the Documentary

How do you become a pop star? Perhaps there is no secret formula behind the success of bands and singers who, in the wake of the Beatles, filled stadiums with screams of adoring fans, even before the melody of their songs. It is a question of chemistry, of that right balance of aesthetics, originality and captivating sound that enters you, reaching the extreme depths of the epidermis. Britney Spears had it all, but above all she had the right amount of ingredients with which to elevate herself to the status of pop-star. Covers, gold records, sold-out tours, everything was illuminated by a limelight ready to leave room for the blackout of the mind. No generator to restart, just a fragile and broken soul to be rebuilt, piece by piece. But a request for protection came to her family’s embraces that deprived her of everything, to the point of relegating her to the status of an automaton in a sea of ​​pseudo-human beings.

A case so complex, and at the same time intriguing, that it ignites that fire of curious voyeurs that hides latently in each of us, and that attracts us to these events, like moths attracted to light. Between questions and surprising documents, Britney vs. Spears follows the path traced by Framing Britney, and with intelligence she tries to shed light on the Britney Spears case and the conservatorship lawsuit attempted by her family that kept her tied up, silent for more than ten years. . Here is ours, then Britney vs Spears review, available on Netflix.

HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME

When does a human being lose his dignity? Probably when we are robbed of the power of choice; that arbitrary choice to make mistakes, to win, to sing. Britney Spears didn’t have this power; in fact, he didn’t even have power over his desires. For years what we thought was a golden prison turned out to be a puppet theater run by a Jamie Spears as a Fire Eater, and a Britney Spears as a Pinocchio forced to lie. She, who built an empire on that particular timbre of voice, found herself voiceless, mute, silenced, just like a song whose audio is suddenly cut off. Hidden from the eyes and hidden by an illusory facade of false smiles, a mountain of lies and secrets slowly settled on the singer’s back, taking her breath away.

Then the truth started to come out and everything changed. The media interest has taken hold, the theories and the first accusations have made their way, and with them the need to know the truth. And it is at this very moment that the machine of the screen, a reflective surface that reverberates our reality, is activated again to search for answers and truth. Britney against Spears has a very specific goal: to help the public move freely in the thick wood of legal issues that have relegated Britney Spears to the role of passive spectator of her own life. It does so in a simple, canonical way, alternating archive material with exclusive interviews. Yet, the constant interference of the director (director Erin Lee Carr) and of the Rolling Stone journalist Jenny Eliscu during the documentary, with direct and personal interventions (when not justified by the story itself), hinder the development of the investigation and with it involves the viewer.

Despite these intrusions, Britney vs. Spears plays heavily on the direct participation of figures who have formed both sides of this never-ending cause, through interesting interviews even if not as detailed as one would expect. What follows is a gallery of memories manipulated, removed, recovered and now ready to impact the collective judgment by, among others, paparazzo Adnan Ghalib, and former assistant Felicia Culotta. We know, it is normal, as much as we try to avoid it, we will continue to subconsciously sympathize with the icon of our youth, elevating it to the role of sacrificial victim on the altar of fame, Britney against Spears still tries to give voice to the other party, although not succeeding fully. You can hear which side the two filmmakers lean towards, it is the same boasted by us viewers. Yet when such a case is dealt with on the big and small screen, subjective thinking must remain hidden in the dark, just as the truths about the Britney Spears case have been kept hidden in the dark.

YOU WANT A PIECE OF ME?

There is a moment before and after Britney. For those who lived the years between 1998 and 2008 on their own skin, the world of pop stars is not a micro-universe of captivating songs ready to enter your head. They are placeholders at the table of one’s personal growth. Just a note and the film of our life starts in the room of the mind. Britney Spears dancing, in a red latex bodysuit, or as a schoolgirl in the hallways of the school, was not just a pop star. It was and remains a symbol of a lost childhood, but capable of being recalled with the power of a song, or a music video. The musical success thus goes beyond the confines of the discography, to impress itself on those of the collective cultural memory. Being a pop star also means walking constantly on the tightrope of fear of losing control. And it is in the musical interludes, in the space of two notes, that we can find cries for help that would otherwise go unheard. Becoming an icon therefore means finding yourself at everyone’s mercy. The community asks and demands a part of you, just as Britney herself denounces in one of her most iconic songs, “Piece of me”. And then, to fully understand the importance that surrounds the case of Britney Spears, it would have been interesting to briefly investigate the media value that the singer has covered over the years.

Britney wasn’t just a performer; it was a mainstay of society at the turn of the 90s-00s. A POP product in all respects, not only musically speaking, but also and above all in cultural terms, because Britney Spears was and is a popular product, suitable for everyone, to take, consume, and make your own. Detaching and differentiating itself from the previous Framing Britney, a documentary that allocates a substantial minute to the singer’s rise in the world firmament, Britney against Spears briefly mentions this importance, almost taking it for granted. Yet, although apparently superfluous it may seem to have to remember the role played by this singer in the musical and cultural landscape of recent decades, this passage would have been essential in order to understand the shock wave and the voice that has risen in the last period. by fans (and not only) to free Britney from that invisible thread that bound her to family wills opposed to their own.

CONFESSIONS OF THIRD PARTIES

The documentary Britney against Spears has no secrets of purpose: the beating heart of the whole work is all there, contained in its very title. In that promised and almost entirely satisfied clash, the work intends to channel all the attention of the public towards the theme of protection, of the lawsuits brought (and won) by the Spears family against Britney. Filling certain gaps of a legal nature, about what a protection is, what it consists of and what it provides, Britney against Spears gives voice and face to these pawns of a roller coaster between success and falls, recoveries and personal collapses. From embracing fans on the stage of life and success, to the prison she’s been confined to, an increasingly massive interest in the Britney Spears case and the #freebritney movement has developed. Although compact and successful, the documentary also reveals some weaknesses. One of these concerns the choice not to show the direct sources of certain confessions (think of the story of how the choice of the guardian fell on Jamie Spears because “intimidating”) but relegated to hearsay, or to indirectly reporting what was told from others. This is a completely understandable choice and possibly deriving from the desire of these people not to appear directly on the screen, but which at the level of construction of the documentary investigation ends up weakening the studio’s caliber.

Relying on simple “hearsay”, or “indirect revelations” sacrifices the power of empathy that plays an interview on an empathic level, activating a mechanism of dubious credibility in the viewer. While accepting these statements as truthful, and recognizing their value, even in the face of evidence and media material submitted to us in recent months that goes to confirm these rumors, it is as if we do not fully believe in them.

Although not immune from flaws, therefore, Britney against Spears still reveals itself as a whole as a farsighted and interesting work. The set goal is successfully achieved, informing and involving the viewer about a still dense network of mysteries, but much more untangled. A dark forest from which it is hoped that Brtiney Spears can finally come out free, and full of desires and choices to be made in total autonomy, so as to let us hit “one more time”.