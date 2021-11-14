“Britney vs. Spears »: what the Netflix documentary tells us again

MTV VMA 2016: Britney Spears is back

In the first few minutes of Britney vs. Spears, her new documentary available on Netflix, director Erin Lee Carr reveals what the initial intentions of the project were: “Two years ago I started making a film about Britney Spears with Jenny Eliscu. The film would have been about his artistry and his media representation, but the truth is that history was also about power and control. Nobody would speak. Until they did it. ‘ At a time when media attention on Britney Spears is higher than ever – in America it went on the air, as well as Framing Britney Spears on Hulu, too Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom on CNN – Netflix explained that the documentary would try to offer a portrait of a girl next door who ended up “trapped by fame, family and her legal status”. A promise that, looking at the 90 minutes of Britney vs. Spears, it has been more than maintained. Through a long work that led to the analysis of petitions, letters and medical records, Carr and Eliscu also wrap themselves in the key testimony of Britney’s many historical friends such as Sam Lutfi and Adnan Ghalib, not to mention the presence of writer Lorilee Craker who had collaborated with Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, on her memoir. Through the Storm.

There are many information and background that emerged from the vision of the documentary. Like the one involving Jenny Eliscu herself, who secretly tried to help Britney find a new lawyer in 2009, ** just a year into her father Jamie’s 13-year guardianship. ** Although the mission failed, it is significant to think about how Britney immediately tried to break free from the restraining agreement that has kept her from living her life to the full all this time. “It was determined that Britney did not have the ability to choose her own lawyer. They also questioned whether that was actually his signature “(by the way, now to defend the pop star is the famous Hollywood attorney Mathew Rosengart). Another thing that emerges from Britney vs. Spears is the accusation that Sam Lutfi, who repeatedly drugged the singer during the first period of the conservatorship, mixing substances with food. An accusation that Lutfi has always denied, explaining that he was a perfect scapegoat for everyone.

Britney Spears at the 2016 Billboards Music Awards

However, several confidential documents and emails on Spears’ protection are also peeping out, including the medical report through which, on March 5, 2008, it was said that “Britney Jean Spears does not have the ability to hire a lawyer because she does not have the ability to understand or manage her financial affairs without being subjected to undue influence.” Eliscu points out that this was all very strange because, around the same time, Britney was already back at work, appearing as a guest star in How I Met Your Mother. In Britney vs. Spears there is also talk of that time in which Spears sent a letter of reply for the scandalous cover of People released in 2008 regarding the divorce from Federline. A letter that has never been shown or read on TV as the pop star had asked for. It continues by specifying that, during the period of the tour and its participation in X Factor – that the beauty of 15 million dollars would have been paid – the drugs and stimulants that the medical team administered to Britney were particularly high, although it appears that his father Jamie was opposed to this practice. Speaking of the father-daughter relationship, it seems that the tour was decisive for the sinking of their relationship Femme Fatale, which ended in December 2011. “Britney started complaining about Jamie’s drinking,” explained Carr. “He wanted Jamie to be punished. If she was going to be tested for drugs, she wanted him to be the same. ‘ Interviewed during the documentary, the lawyer Tony Chicotel explained that protection, for many people, can represent “a civil death”: “Their ability to provide or deny consent for treatments, including drugs, is deprived of them. . In many cases, they lose the right to decide who to visit or who to receive visits from. They lose the right to communicate with people of their choice on the phone, on the computer ». And who knows if this isn’t going to end really soon for Britney.

