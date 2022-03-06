Britney’s boyfriend unmasked her: “She wants to make me…”

With a romantic photo of the couple at sunset by the sea, Britney Spears dedicated a birthday greeting to her fiancé, the actor Sam Asghari.

“Happy birthday to my fiancé, I love you too much, I want a family with you, I want everything with you!” Said the princess of pop on her Instagram account. Instagram. In response, her husband-to-be wrote: “Millions of things to wish for, I only wish for one.”

