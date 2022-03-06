Britney’s boyfriend unmasked her: “She wants to make me…”

With a romantic photo of the couple at sunset by the sea, Britney Spears dedicated a birthday greeting to her fiancé, the actor Sam Asghari.

“Happy birthday to my fiancé, I love you too much, I want a family with you, I want everything with you!” Said the princess of pop on her Instagram account. Instagram. In response, her husband-to-be wrote: “Millions of things to wish for, I only wish for one.”

In turn, Sam posted the same photo and wrote: “28 and counting” and joked about his age: “A lot of you think I’m 49 but you’re wrong.” Next, he shared a reflection: “I already celebrate every day for this opportunity called ‘life'”.

“The best getaway with my queen,” said the young man, referring to the trip they took to celebrate their 28th anniversary in advance. Before leaving, the pop superstar shared a video showing her engagement ring and wrote: “Let them begin my wonderful fiancé’s birthday celebrations… I love you so much!!! My hero…my mentor…my rock…my happiness…my love!!!”, and she added: “I hope you get everything and more for your birthday!”.

During the trip, the Iranian model, who lives in the United States in 2006, opened a window to the secret vacation, where he can be seen enjoying a swim in the pool with his fiancee and showing his love to the rhythm of a song from Malumain a video that already exceeds a million and a half views.

The couple, who have been engaged for six months, shared hilarious videos in which they can be seen partying aboard a plane with balloons and a birthday cake. But apparently that was not the only cake: in his stories, Sam showed a different one and joked: “I’m not stupid, she wants to make me fat!”.

britney and Sam They met in 2016, during the filming of the singer’s “Slumber Party” video clip. It was she who personally chose him in a photo to be part of the clip. And although he was not willing to participate, a friend insisted and he took the step that would change his life.

Despite his low profile, Sam doesn’t miss an opportunity to make his intentions clear. In an interview with the magazine Peoplesaid: “I have always wanted the best for my better half and I will continue to support her in following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.”

“I am grateful for all the love and support he is receiving from his followers around the world, and I am looking forward to a normal and incredible future together,” he longed, after the resolution of the guardianship that the artist’s father had over her, and from which she was released last September.

The young man, 11 years younger than the singer, projects in a big way: “I want to take my relationship to the next step. I don’t mind being a father. I want to be a young father”, he declared to Forbes.