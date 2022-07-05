Britney’s friends

Today I will admit in public something that I have always denied. Especially during the confusing years of my adolescence: since I was very young I have wanted to be friends with Britney Spears. Member of the Princess of Pop gang. Partying with the diva (and performer) of hit songs like Oops!… I Did It Again, Womanizer either Sometimes.

Because no matter who weighs her, the American dancer, composer, model, actress, fashion designer and businesswoman (born in McComb, Mississippi, on December 2, 1981) marked a before and after in the history of music . She Revolutionized Pop Culture! She meant a change of cycle in capital letters that elevated her as the best teenage artist of all time before turning 20 years old. Because with only fifteen years of life, Britney Jean (as she is called in real life) had already amassed more money in her bank account than the direct savings of Rocio Carrasco.

But success, like love, was not handled very well. And very soon all sorts of troubles began around him. Complaints for “abandonment” of his children, nights of eternal drunkenness, anger over the internet and social networks, fights for love… From the heaven of success he jumped to the hottest hell in a matter of 24 months. In fact, his personal lack of control was such that a popular jury passed sentence and appointed his own father guardian of his juicy finances, assets, children, possessions and money. And thank goodness! This was the only way for the artist to hit the brakes, instead of the accelerator, and reluctantly return to a more bland but substance-free life.

An existence now free of controls and paternalism that has led him to marry for the third time. And with a good boy, Sam Asghari, with whom he has had an exceptional relationship for six years and from whom all good words are spoken. For this reason, the courtship was immediately approved by the hard core of the friends of the daughter of America, who went together and revolted to a link that left a photo for posterity. The most retweeted image of this entire year 2022, which summarizes thirty years of musical, cinematographic and fashion world successes in six women. Rarely will an event bring together six divas as great as Donatella Versace, Paris HiltonBritney Spears herself, Madonna, Selena Gomez Y drew Barrymore.