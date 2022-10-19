Brit’s best Halloween costumes for 2022 revealed – did yours make the list?
BRITS’ most wanted Halloween costumes for 2022 include Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Kim Kardashian.
A study of 2,000 adults also found that Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Pete Davidson were among the must-have looks.
Marvel character outfits are also popular, including Spiderman, Dr. Strange, and Black Widow.
Although pop culture is clearly favored this Halloween, a classic witch made it to the top of the top 50 list.
More than a fifth (21%) think October 31 is a chance for them to express the quirky side of their personality, while 18% have spent a lot of time and thought on how scary they look.
As for the duos, Eleven and Mike from Stranger Things, Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, after the Wagatha Christie drama, and beloved Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker starred.
He also found that despite no longer being Prime Minister, Boris Johnson came in at number 12 in the list of people Britons consider dressing up.
The research was commissioned by wine brand 19 Crimes, ahead of the launch of its ‘Cut & Cork’ hair salon for Halloween.
Some of the most influential TV shows and movies for Halloween costumes that would inspire the looks offered at 19 Crimes events included Stranger Things, House of the Dragon, and Top Gun: Maverick.
Spokesperson Ben Blake said: “It’s great to see how many people are planning to go out for Halloween this year and express their more eccentric side through creative costumes.
“The results show that it’s clear that pop culture has had a big impact on clothing options, whether it’s politicians, fictional characters or celebrities.”
The study also revealed that 43% plan to celebrate Halloween this year.
This includes attending or hosting a house party (25%), going out at night (22%) and taking younger parents for trick-or-treating (21%).
Nearly a fifth think outfits should be fun (19%), while 33% prefer scary.
Four in 10 adults say they are a fan of fancy dress and typically spend £28.50 each on outfits and over an hour – 62 minutes – to perfect their look for the event.
Nearly half then share photos of their Halloween appearances on social media.
A third even prefer disguises as adults, compared to 23% who liked them more when they were children.
THE MOST POPULAR HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR 2022
1. A witch
2. Wednesday Addams
3. Beyonce
4. Kanye West
5. Spiderman – Marvel
6. The Prankster
7. Dr. Strange – Marvel
8. Batman
9. Carole Baskin
10. Thor – Marvel
11. Hellfire Club Member – Stranger Things
12.Boris Johnson
13. Black Widow – Marvel
14. Will Smith
15. Beth Harmon – Queen’s Gambit
16. Spice Girls
17. Eleven – Stranger Things
18. Dali – Theft of money
19. Emilie in Paris
20. Billie Eilish
21. A dinosaur
22. Lady Gaga
23. Cruel Hell
24.Kim Kardashian
25. Buzz Lightyear
26. Clown
27. Donald Trump
28. Maverick – Top Gun
29. Johnny Depp
30. Demon Targaryen – House of the Dragon
31. Harley Quinn – DC
32. A maid from The Handmaid’s Tale
33. Sandy – Grease
34. A Squid Game Competitor
35. Lil Nas X
36. Rihanna
37. The Wordle Grid
38. Britney Spears
39. An air hostess
40.Julia Fox
41. Tiger King (Exotic Joe)
42.Elvis
43. Footballer (Lionesses)
44. Vecna - Stranger Things
45. RuPaul
46. A Hogwarts Student
47. Emma Raducanu
48. Cassie – Promising Young Woman
49. Pete Davidson
50. Miley Cyrus
People typically watch movies (23%), TV shows (21%) and Instagram (18%) for inspiration, with 27% saying social media trends influence looks today .
Other ways fancy dress outfits have evolved over the years include out-of-the-box outfits being more available (29%) and people being more creative (28%).
Another fifth believe there are more group and couple outfit options today, with 40% preferring to dress as part of a set, while 36% would prefer to be a solo character.
Of those surveyed, via OnePoll, 44% tend to buy a ready-made outfit while 39% usually make their own.
Ben Blake, for 19 Crimes, added: “To celebrate the most subversive date on the calendar, we are thrilled to launch the Cut & Cork event on Halloween weekend.
“People can come get ready with us and do a Halloween makeover based on the most popular looks from this survey, with barbers on hand for hairstyling as well as professional makeup artists.
“Entrants will be ready to party looking the prettiest, the scariest – or the most rebellious, depending on the objective.”