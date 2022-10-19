Brit’s best Halloween costumes for 2022 revealed – did yours make the list?

BRITS’ most wanted Halloween costumes for 2022 include Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Kim Kardashian.

A study of 2,000 adults also found that Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Pete Davidson were among the must-have looks.

Dressing up as Beyonce is the third most popular choice with Brits this year 1 credit

Marvel character outfits are also popular, including Spiderman, Dr. Strange, and Black Widow.

Although pop culture is clearly favored this Halloween, a classic witch made it to the top of the top 50 list.

More than a fifth (21%) think October 31 is a chance for them to express the quirky side of their personality, while 18% have spent a lot of time and thought on how scary they look.

As for the duos, Eleven and Mike from Stranger Things, Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, after the Wagatha Christie drama, and beloved Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker starred.

He also found that despite no longer being Prime Minister, Boris Johnson came in at number 12 in the list of people Britons consider dressing up.

The research was commissioned by wine brand 19 Crimes, ahead of the launch of its ‘Cut & Cork’ hair salon for Halloween.

Some of the most influential TV shows and movies for Halloween costumes that would inspire the looks offered at 19 Crimes events included Stranger Things, House of the Dragon, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Spokesperson Ben Blake said: “It’s great to see how many people are planning to go out for Halloween this year and express their more eccentric side through creative costumes.

“The results show that it’s clear that pop culture has had a big impact on clothing options, whether it’s politicians, fictional characters or celebrities.”

The study also revealed that 43% plan to celebrate Halloween this year.

This includes attending or hosting a house party (25%), going out at night (22%) and taking younger parents for trick-or-treating (21%).

Nearly a fifth think outfits should be fun (19%), while 33% prefer scary.

Four in 10 adults say they are a fan of fancy dress and typically spend £28.50 each on outfits and over an hour – 62 minutes – to perfect their look for the event.

Nearly half then share photos of their Halloween appearances on social media.

A third even prefer disguises as adults, compared to 23% who liked them more when they were children.

THE MOST POPULAR HALLOWEEN COSTUMES FOR 2022 1. A witch

2. Wednesday Addams

3. Beyonce

4. Kanye West

5. Spiderman – Marvel

6. The Prankster

7. Dr. Strange – Marvel

8. Batman

9. Carole Baskin

10. Thor – Marvel

11. Hellfire Club Member – Stranger Things

12.Boris Johnson

13. Black Widow – Marvel

14. Will Smith

15. Beth Harmon – Queen’s Gambit

16. Spice Girls

17. Eleven – Stranger Things

18. Dali – Theft of money

19. Emilie in Paris

20. Billie Eilish

21. A dinosaur

22. Lady Gaga

23. Cruel Hell

24.Kim Kardashian

25. Buzz Lightyear

26. Clown

27. Donald Trump

28. Maverick – Top Gun

29. Johnny Depp

30. Demon Targaryen – House of the Dragon

31. Harley Quinn – DC

32. A maid from The Handmaid’s Tale

33. Sandy – Grease

34. A Squid Game Competitor

35. Lil Nas X

36. Rihanna

37. The Wordle Grid

38. Britney Spears

39. An air hostess

40.Julia Fox

41. Tiger King (Exotic Joe)

42.Elvis

43. Footballer (Lionesses)

44. Vecna ​​- Stranger Things

45. RuPaul

46. ​​A Hogwarts Student

47. Emma Raducanu

48. Cassie – Promising Young Woman

49. Pete Davidson

50. Miley Cyrus

People typically watch movies (23%), TV shows (21%) and Instagram (18%) for inspiration, with 27% saying social media trends influence looks today .

Other ways fancy dress outfits have evolved over the years include out-of-the-box outfits being more available (29%) and people being more creative (28%).

Another fifth believe there are more group and couple outfit options today, with 40% preferring to dress as part of a set, while 36% would prefer to be a solo character.

Of those surveyed, via OnePoll, 44% tend to buy a ready-made outfit while 39% usually make their own.

Ben Blake, for 19 Crimes, added: “To celebrate the most subversive date on the calendar, we are thrilled to launch the Cut & Cork event on Halloween weekend.

“People can come get ready with us and do a Halloween makeover based on the most popular looks from this survey, with barbers on hand for hairstyling as well as professional makeup artists.

“Entrants will be ready to party looking the prettiest, the scariest – or the most rebellious, depending on the objective.”