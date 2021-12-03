Brittle nails? Find out what the causes and natural remedies are

Having brittle nails is a fairly common problem that is most noticeable in women. Let’s find out what are the causes and the natural remedies that can make them go back to the way they were before.



Nails are said to be able to reveal a person’s physical condition in many ways. Based on the color, the degree of robustness and many other factors, it is in fact possible to trace even important health problems. So what does it mean to have brittle nails? Typically it is about a transient type problem that can have physiological causes but not only.

In other cases it can be the mirror of some disease or important imbalances in nutrition. What is certain is that brittle nails are almost always a wake-up call that one should learn to listen and that, if well exploited, can give a lot in terms of health.

So let’s find out how to recognize a problem of brittle nails, also finding remedies to make them strong and healthy as they once were.

Brittle nails: how to recognize them and what are the main causes

As already mentioned, nails talk about us and our health. Not for nothing, when you are hospitalized for some reason, you are almost always asked to keep them visible and without nail polish.

Going to us, as you can imagine, it comes to a more common problem among women. And this is because beyond the hormonal problems that can compromise its structure, there are also the many chemical agents present in glazes and solvents.

READ ALSO -> Do you suffer from dry skin? What does it depend on and what are the remedies?

But let’s go in order and try to understand how to recognize brittle nails in time. As the name suggests, these are nails that tend to break easily. Sometimes, however, if you have always had very strong nails, fragility is visible from other aspects. Among these are the tendency to flake, the lines that form on the nails themselves and small cracks that can appear for no apparent reason.

Beyond these signs, any small difference can indicate a nail problem. And whether it’s fungi, using the wrong manicure products or some health problem, the best choice is always to show them to your doctor. In this way it will be possible to act in time and trace a cause which, once identified, will automatically lead to finding the most suitable remedies for the situation.

Going instead to the causes that should always be investigated, among the most important to take into consideration are:

Anemia

Mycosis

Problems in feeding

Eczema

Lack of vitamins

Psoriasis

Trauma to the nails

Use of harsh chemicals

Thyroid problems

Lichen planus

Sjogren’s syndrome

Tuberculosis

Patella nail (hereditary problem)

Obviously, the underlying causes of brittle nails can be many more. And it is precisely for this reason that the first recommendation is always to investigate at the first strange symptom or at the first sign that something appears different from usual.

Brittle nails: useful and natural remedies

Let’s now turn to the remedies for brittle nails. The first thing to do, as already mentioned, is to get a doctor’s diagnosis. In many cases, in fact, just treat the underlying problem to see your nails return as healthy and beautiful as they once were.

Obviously, there are also natural remedies that can be added during the treatment and always with a positive opinion from the doctor. Among the most important to remember are the creams and oils based on vitamin E or H.

READ ALSO -> Unwanted facial hair: causes and remedies you should know

Then there are packs that can be done with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice and dips in green tea to give new lymph to the nails.