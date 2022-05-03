Brittney Griner and the awkward silence surrounding her arrest in Russia

Brittney Grinercenter and seven-time selection to the Mercury All-Star Game, has been in the custody of Russian authorities since February, after customs officials at a Moscow-area airport claimed having found vaping cartridges containing hashish oil in his luggage. (Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

When will Brittney Griner be released?

That Painful question looms over the Phoenix Mercuryjust as it will likely loom over the upcoming WNBA season.

Last week, at a preseason game between Phoenix and the Seattle Storm, hip-hop blared and dance squads pumped up the crowd. As the teams took the court, the names of some of women’s basketball’s best-known players blared over the public address system. Sue Bird. Breanna Stewart. Tina Charles. They were joined by 39-year-old Mercury virtuoso Diana Taurasi, who he wasn’t wearing the uniform in this gamebut is scheduled to be ready when the regular season begins this Friday, May 6.

His obvious absence created an awkward moment. On the giant screen above the court in Phoenix, Griner’s image appeared in quick cuts with her companions of equipment in the promotional videos. Dozens of fans in the crowd wore Mercury jerseys emblazoned with your name and number, 42.

This was the first time the Mercury had played since Griner was stopped by the Russians. However, there was no no official acknowledgment of her absence by the players not a moment of silence to acknowledge the collective anguish for one of the league’s most beloved athletes, who is known to her teammates and fans as “BG.”

silence is strategic

The WNBA is perhaps the American sports league more progressive and outgoing. Their players often take public stances all the time on issues like race, gender equality, politics, and reproductive rights. In the days after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, WNBA players boycotted games. During the first days of isolation from the pandemic, wore black T-shirts with the phrase “Say her name” in reference to Breonna Taylora 26-year-old black woman who was shot and killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky.

But with the Griner situation on hold in Russia, in which your whereabouts and specific details about how you are doing are only passed on to an inner circle of friends, family and consultantsthe league is adopting a more stealthy strategy.

Instead of making a fuss the players are silent.

Instead of demanding a change, they keep their mouths shut.

They are following the lead of Griner’s advisers, who have determined that better to let behind-the-scenes diplomacy do its job. Because Griner faces up to 10 years in prison, they have concluded that the smartest strategy is to keep a low profile right now. The reasoning goes, right now it makes sense not to give Russian President Vladimir Putin the leverage and leverage to use Griner as a bargaining chip in negotiations while his military wages war against Ukraine.

“We’re very outspoken and expressive about pretty much anything,” Kia Nurse, the Mercury guard entering his fifth year in the WNBA, said last week at the team’s training center. “But we are also very good at admitting that we don’t know everything. and that we are not experts on all issues.”

“We are following the process,” Nurse said, before pointing to the hopeful news of the week. On Wednesday, April 27, the United States Department of State announced that a former marine, Trevor Reed, had been released in a prisoner exchange after almost three years of Russian detention.

Among Mercury players, Reed’s return represents a new dose of optimism that Griner could be next.

But the Reed deal also prompted new calls from activists outside his group who wonder aloud if enough is being done to bring Griner home. They wonder, why wasn’t she included in the swap? doWhy is everyone in the league still so circumspect?? Would loud and visible demonstrations for Griner not help push for action?

In Phoenix, a significant number of fans told me that they believed that the Griner case was not receiving enough attention. They believe that if an NBA star were in Russian custody — awaiting a hearing and facing a possible long prison sentence, just like Griner — the protests for his release would be loud, insistent and incessant.

“That she is not here it feels like a limb is missing from the body”, said Dacia Johnson, an ardent Mercury fan who wore a Griner T-shirt. “And the way the team and the league remain so quiet makes the situation worse. There was not a word about her at the beginning of this game. I’m really upset about that.”

What if Devin Booker was in Russian custody? Johnson wondered, referring to the great scorer and shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns.

“What if it was Booker and not a black and gay woman over 2 meters? If it was someone in men’s sport, I think they would have prepared something in his honor, even if it was a moment of silence.”

Johnson seemed to be just as touchy about Griner as the player’s teammates, who they seemed stricken with sadness every time he mentioned Griner’s name to them. Still, the Mercury players stuck to the script. They talked about how much they loved BG. How special he is. From how he is part of your family and that he is always in your thoughts and prayers. Behind the cautious words was pure pain.

“She’s my sister, I love her,” said Skylar Diggins-Smith, who won gold alongside Griner at last summer’s Olympics in Tokyo. Diggins-Smith’s direct words were pondered as his voice trembled with frustration and anguish flashed in his eyes. “I think of her every day and look forward to her coming back to us.”.

We are in uncharted territory.

With the start of the season imminent, WNBA continues to look for ways to honor Griner without harming your case. The league’s teams plan to expand Griner’s Heart and Sole charity, which gives away shoes to those in need, beyond Phoenix. Other ideas are also being considered.

But fans like Dacia Johnson and his girlfriend, Autumn Gardner, want to see the fearlessness that has characterized the league. As the preseason game with the Storm drew to a close (a 4-point loss to the Mercury), Gardner didn’t just say Griner’s name. He yelled it. “BG!” he chorused., with enough strength and insistence to reach the field. “BG! BG! BG!”

